With the World Cup around the corner, SEIU Local 2 is blowing the whistle on Dexterra Group in Vancouver

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleaners are sounding the alarm about a litany of workplace violations and safety concerns on the TransLink Skytrain system. The workers say countless issues have arisen since Dexterra Group recently took over the cleaning contract, including being instructed to clean washrooms with water alone.

WHAT: Public Rally

WHEN: TOMORROW - Tuesday March 24, 2026 @ 12 pm

WHERE: Metrotown Station, Burnaby

SPEAKERS:

Susanne Skidmore, BCFED President

Stephen von Sychowski, VDLC President

Skytrain cleaners





Adding urgency to the workers’ concerns is the upcoming 2026 World Cup, with Vancouver set to be a host city. Our city will have a large influx of visitors and our public transit system will come under increased pressure.

“You can’t celebrate world-class soccer while the workers keeping the stations clean are being treated like they don’t matter,” said Jonathan Edwards, one of the cleaners who is speaking out.

SEIU Local 2 has filed numerous grievances alleging Dexterra management has repeatedly bullied, harassed, and intimidated workers. The Union also alleges Dexterra has unjustifiably laid off janitorial staff on the Skytrain lines – 17 to date they have indicated more are coming – causing a significant increase in workload for remaining employees, and escalating safety risks in what is already a difficult and hazardous job.

In some cases, Dexterra has failed to provide even the most basic necessities required by the workers to complete tasks, such as cleaning products. Workers have reported having to clean with water. When these chemical cleaning products have been made available to staff, they are often stored in an unsafe manner.

“When a company cuts jobs, ignores safety concerns, and pressures workers about their union, it sends a message that workers don’t matter,” said Sanchit Sharma, who has been cleaning in the system since 2023. “But we do matter – and we’re standing together.”

The cleaning work performed across the Skytrain station network – including the trains at the Operations and Maintenance Centre – is performed by members of the Service Employees International Union Local 2. The cleaning contract was held by Bee-Clean Building Maintenance until February 1, 2026, but a retendering process by TransLink resulted in the services being taken over by Dexterra Group.

The Skytrain cleaners unionized in 2022. Their collective bargaining agreement has them paid on par with thousands of other union commercial janitors across Metro Vancouver. However, the Skytrain cleaners say many of the clauses in the agreement are being breached by Dexterra.

Raising these infractions with Dexterra has resulted in dismissive and disrespectful responses from management.

Revenue for Dexterra Group in 2025 surpassed 1 billion dollars. [SOURCE]

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.