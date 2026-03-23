Alliance Solution Group Acquires Stryder Distribution, Expanding Its Platform Nationally

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Solution Group, a Novacap portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stryder Distribution, a division of Stryder Group of Companies and a well-established provider of warehousing and repacking services in Western Canada. This marks Alliance’s second acquisition in less than four months and represents a key milestone in the company’s national expansion, enhancing its operational footprint across British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario.

Through the acquisition of Stryder Distribution’s warehousing and repacking operations, Alliance will operate a combined network of over 1.9 million square feet of capacity, enabling expanded national reach, increased capabilities in key categories such as alcoholic / non-alcoholic beverage, bonded goods, CPG, Food and reinforced infrastructure in Western Canada.

“Bringing together Alliance and Stryder Distribution allows us to deliver enhanced value to our customers through a truly national platform,” said Dario Lopez, President of Alliance Solution Group. “This acquisition marks an important step forward in building one of Canada’s most capable warehousing and repacking organizations.”

“This transaction reflects the strategic alignment and complementary strengths of both companies,” said Tony Scherpenisse, Chief Financial Officer of Stryder Distribution. “We are proud to support Alliance as it continues to build momentum and unlock new opportunities across the country.”

Together, Alliance Solution Group and Stryder Distribution will combine their expertise and operational capabilities to better serve customers across Canada while supporting continued growth of the platform.

About Alliance Solution Group

Founded in 1996, Alliance Solution Group is a leading Canadian value-added ancillary packaging and warehousing solution service provider.

Having delivered best-in-class services for 30 years to customers in the beverage and food industries, the company’s long-tenured staff brings a high level of industry knowledge, quality process controls, and expertise in club store and distribution regulations. Alliance’s differentiated services are upheld by its core values of quality, efficiency, reliability, and speed-to-market. For more information, visit: www.alliancesolutiongroup.com

About Stryder Distribution

Stryder is an award-winning third-party logistics (3PL) provider established in 1989. The company holds exclusive contracts with several of the world’s largest food, beverage, and packaging companies, enabling a highly specialized service model. With a passionate, experienced team and a reputation for outstanding service both on and off the road, Stryder has emerged as one of the fastest-growing logistics providers in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwestern United States. For more information, visit: www.go-stryder.com

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market and lower-middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams.

Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over CDN $15 billion in assets under management and a presence across offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution. For more information, visit: www.novacapcorp.com

Media inquiries:

Renata Kappaun

rkappaun@novacap.ca

Senior advisor, communications at Novacap

Tel : +1 514 234 4152