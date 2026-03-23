VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 03/16/2026 TO 03/20/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM 03/16/2026 TO 03/20/2026
Meudon (France), on March 23rd, 2026
Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).
|
Day of the transaction
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
|Market Code
|03/16/2026
|90 000
|18,7694
|XPAR
|03/16/2026
|10 000
|18,7589
|CEUX
|03/17/2026
|8 192
|19,0394
|CEUX
|03/17/2026
|59 664
|19,0142
|XPAR
|03/19/2026
|70 000
|19,7125
|XPAR
|03/19/2026
|10 000
|19,7335
|CEUX
|03/20/2026
|1 837
|19,7957
|XPAR
|03/20/2026
|940
|19,8000
|CEUX
|250 633
|19,1493
About Vallourec
Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.
For further information, please contact:
|Investor relations
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
connor.lynagh@vallourec.com
|Press relations
Taddeo - Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29
romain.griere@taddeo.fr
|Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com
|Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr
Attachment