Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 16 to March 20, 2026

 | Source: Rexel Développement SAS Rexel Développement SAS

RELEASE


                 DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 16 TO MARCH 20, 2026


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 16 to March 20, 2026:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-16FR001045120325,00033.128957XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-17FR001045120325,00033.370709XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-18FR001045120325,00033.647183XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-19FR001045120325,00032.096102XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-20FR001045120325,00032.000406XPAR
   TOTAL125,00032.848671 

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 16 to 20, 2026
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