Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 16 to March 20, 2026

RELEASE





DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 16 TO MARCH 20, 2026





In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 16 to March 20, 2026:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-16 FR0010451203 25,000 33.128957 XPAR Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-17 FR0010451203 25,000 33.370709 XPAR Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-18 FR0010451203 25,000 33.647183 XPAR Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-19 FR0010451203 25,000 32.096102 XPAR Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-20 FR0010451203 25,000 32.000406 XPAR TOTAL 125,000 32.848671

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