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Syensqo launches LTI Share Buyback Program

Brussels, Belgium – March 23, 2026 - 18:00 CEST





In accordance with article 7:215 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Syensqo SA (“Syensqo” or the “Company”) announces the launch of a new share buyback program (the “2026 LTI Share Buyback Program”), effective as of March 24, 2026.

The repurchase of Syensqo shares under the 2026 LTI Share Buyback Program intends to cover current and future obligations under Syensqo's current Long Term Incentive Plans for its employees in accordance with the Company’s Board-approved hedging policy.

Under this program, Syensqo may acquire a maximum of 260,000 Syensqo shares. The 2026 LTI Share Buyback Program will commence on March 24, 2026 and will run until March 30, 2026 at the latest. Any shares acquired under this program will be held as treasury shares.

The 2026 LTI Share Buyback Program will be implemented both through acquisitions on Euronext Brussels and CBOE-DXE, and through off-market transactions including intra-group acquisitions from Syensqo Stock Option Management SA (SSOM).

The 2026 LTI Share Buyback Program will be carried out under the terms and conditions of the authorization granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company on 8 December 2023. The on-market transactions will be executed by an independent financial intermediary under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement.

Full press release available here.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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Syensqo lance un programme de rachat d’actions lié aux plans LTI

Bruxelles, Belgique – 23 mars 2026 - 18:00 CET





Conformément à l’article 7:215 du Code belge des sociétés et des associations, Syensqo SA (« Syensqo » ou la « Société ») annonce le lancement d’un nouveau programme de rachat d’actions (le « Programme de Rachat d’Actions LTI 2026 »), effectif à partir du 24 mars 2026.

Le rachat d’actions Syensqo dans le cadre du Programme de Rachat d’Actions LTI 2026 a pour objectif de couvrir les obligations actuelles et futures découlant des plans d’incitations à long terme en vigueur de Syensqo pour ses employés, conformément à la politique de couverture approuvée par le Conseil d’administration de la Société.

Dans le cadre de ce programme, Syensqo pourra acquérir un maximum de 260 000 actions Syensqo. Le Programme de Rachat d’Actions LTI 2026 débutera le 24 mars 2026 et se poursuivra jusqu’au 30 mars 2026 au plus tard. Toute action acquise dans le cadre de ce programme sera détenue comme action propre.

Le Programme de Rachat d’Actions LTI 2026 sera mis en œuvre à la fois par le biais d’acquisitions sur Euronext Brussels et CBOE-DXE, et par le biais de transactions de gré à gré, y compris des acquisitions intra groupe auprès de Syensqo Stock Option Management SA (SSOM).

Le Programme de Rachat d’Actions LTI 2026 sera réalisé conformément aux modalités et conditions de l’autorisation accordée par l’Assemblée générale extraordinaire de la Société du 8 décembre 2023. Les transactions sur le marché seront exécutées par un intermédiaire financier indépendant dans le cadre d’un contrat de mandat discrétionnaire.

Le communiqué de presse complet est disponible ici.

A propos de Syensqo

Syensqo est une entreprise fondée sur la science qui développe des solutions novatrices permettant d’améliorer notre façon de vivre, de travailler, de voyager et de nous divertir. Inspirés par les congrès scientifiques initiés par Ernest Solvay en 1911, nous réunissons des talents brillants qui repoussent sans cesse les limites de la science et de l'innovation au profit de nos clients, avec plus de 13 000 employés.

Nous développons des solutions qui contribuent à offrir des produits plus sûrs, plus propres et plus durables, que l’on retrouve dans l’habitat, l'alimentation, et les biens de consommation, les avions, les voitures, les batteries, les appareils électroniques et les soins de santé. Notre force d'innovation nous permet de concrétiser l'ambition d'une économie circulaire et d'explorer des technologies révolutionnaires qui feront progresser l'humanité.

Plus d’informations sur www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Informations prospectives

Ce communiqué peut contenir des informations prospectives. Les déclarations prospectives décrivent les attentes, plans, stratégies, objectifs, événements futurs ou intentions. La réalisation des déclarations prospectives contenues dans ce communiqué est sujette à des risques et à des incertitudes en raison d'un certain nombre de facteurs, y compris des facteurs économiques d'ordre général, les fluctuations des taux d'intérêt et des taux de change; l'évolution des conditions de marché, la concurrence des produits, la nature du développement d'un produit, l'impact des acquisitions et des désinvestissements, des restructurations, du retrait de certains produits; du processus d'approbation réglementaire, des scénarii globaux des projets de R&I et d'autres éléments inhabituels. Par conséquent, les résultats réels ou événements futurs peuvent différer sensiblement de ceux exprimés ou implicites dans ces déclarations prospectives. Si de tels risques connus ou inconnus ou des incertitudes se concrétisent, ou si nos hypothèses s'avéraient inexactes, les résultats réels pourraient différer considérablement de ceux anticipés. La société ne s'engage nullement à mettre à jour publiquement ses déclarations prospectives.

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Syensqo lanceert aandeleninkoopprogramma voor langetermijn-incentiveplan (LTI)

Brussel, België - 23 maart 2026 – 18u00 CEST





In uitvoering van artikel 7:215 van het Belgische Wetboek van Vennootschappen en Verenigingen maakt Syensqo NV (“Syensqo” of de “Vennootschap”) de start bekend van een nieuw aandeleninkoopprogramma (het “LTI-aandeleninkoopprogramma 2026”) met ingang op 24 maart 2026.

De inkoop van Syensqo aandelen in het kader van het LTI-aandeleninkoopprogramma 2026 is bedoeld om te voorzien in de huidige en toekomstige verplichtingen onder Syensqo’s huidige langetermijn-incentiveplannen voor zijn werknemers, in overeenstemming met het door de Raad van Bestuur goedgekeurde indekkingsbeleid.

In het kader van dit programma mag Syensqo maximaal 260.00 Syensqo-aandelen inkopen. Het LTI-aandeleninkoopprogramma 2026 gaat in op 24 maart 2026 en loopt tot uiterlijk 30 maart 2026. Alle aandelen verworven in het kader van dit programma zullen worden aangehouden als eigen aandelen.

Het LTI-aandeleninkoopprogramma 2026 zal worden uitgevoerd zowel via aankopen op Euronext Brussels en CBOE-DXE als via buitenbeurstransacties, waaronder intragroepsaankopen van Syensqo Stock Option Management SA (SSOM).

Het LTI-aandeleninkoopprogramma 2026 zal worden uitgevoerd onder de voorwaarden van de volmacht die werd verleend door de Buitengewone Algemene Aandeelhoudersvergadering van de Vennootschap op 8 december 2023. De transacties op de markt zullen worden uitgevoerd door een onafhankelijke financiële tussenpersoon onder de voorwaarden van een discretionaire mandaat-overeenkomst.

Volledig persbericht hier beschikbaar.

Over Syensqo

Syensqo is een wetenschapsbedrijf dat baanbrekende oplossingen ontwikkelt die de manier waarop we leven, werken, reizen en ons vermaken verbeteren. Geïnspireerd door de wetenschappelijke raden die Ernest Syensqo in 1911 organiseerde, brengen we het briljante talent samen dat de grenzen van wetenschap en innovatie verlegt ten voordele van onze klanten, met een wereldwijd team van meer dan 13.000.

Onze oplossingen dragen bij aan veiligere, schonere en duurzamere producten in huizen, voeding en consumptiegoederen, vliegtuigen, auto's, batterijen, slimme apparaten en toepassingen in de gezondheidszorg. Onze innovatiekracht stelt ons in staat om de ambitie van een circulaire economie waar te maken en baanbrekende technologieën te ontwikkelen die de mensheid vooruit helpen.

Meer informatie op www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Wettelijke bepaling als bescherming tegen onredelijke aansprakelijkheidsstellingen

Dit persbericht kan toekomstgerichte informatie bevatten. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen beschrijven verwachtingen, plannen, strategieën, doelen, toekomstige gebeurtenissen of intenties. De verwezenlijking van toekomstgerichte verklaringen die in dit persbericht staan, is onderworpen aan en is afhankelijk van risico's en onzekerheden verbonden aan verschillende factoren, waaronder algemene economische factoren, schommelingen van interestvoeten en wisselkoersen; veranderende marktcondities, concurrentie op producten, de aard van de productontwikkeling, het effect van verwervingen en verkopen, herstructureringen, terugtrekkingen van producten; goedkeuringen door regelgevers, het all-in scenario van onderzoeks- en innovatieprojecten en andere ongebruikelijke zaken. Om deze reden kunnen de actuele of toekomstige resultaten wezenlijk afwijken van de resultaat die expliciet gemeld worden of impliciet besloten zijn in dergelijke toekomstgerichte verklaringen. Mochten bekende of onbekende risico's of onzekerheden zich voltrekken of mochten onze aannames onjuist blijken te zijn, dan kunnen de daadwerkelijke resultaten sterk afwijken van de verwachte resultaten. Syensqo verplicht zich niet om toekomstgerichte verklaringen publiekelijk te actualiseren of te herzien.

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