FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), March 23 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on December 16, 2025, as the first tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
|EXM
|NYSE
|Total
|Trading
|Number of common shares purchased
|Average price per share
|Consideration excluding fees
|Number of common shares purchased
|Average price per share
|Consideration excluding fees
|Consideration excluding fees
|Number of common shares purchased
|Average price per share
|Consideration excluding fees
|Date
|excluding fees
|excluding fees
|excluding fees
|(d/m/y)
|(€)
|(€)
|($)
|($)
|(€)*
|(€)*
|(€)*
|16/03/2026
|16,000
|287.4656
|4,599,449.60
|15,007
|333.1659
|4,999,820.66
|4,356,003.36
|31,007
|288.8204
|8,955,452.96
|17/03/2026
|13,000
|292.2332
|3,799,031.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13,000
|292.2332
|3,799,031.60
|18/03/2026
|15,500
|290.8617
|4,508,356.35
|8,086
|333.8920
|2,699,850.71
|2,347,696.27
|23,586
|290.6831
|6,856,052.62
|19/03/2026
|17,000
|280.8110
|4,773,787.00
|12,674
|315.5808
|3,999,671.06
|3,481,304.78
|29,674
|278.1928
|8,255,091.78
|20/03/2026
|17,000
|275.0545
|4,675,926.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17,000
|275.0545
|4,675,926.50
|78,500
|284.7968
|22,356,551.05
|35,767
|327.0988
|11,699,342.43
|10,185,004.41
|114,267
|284.7852
|32,541,555.46
|Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of such First Tranche till March 20, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:
- Euro 152,977,963.50 for No. 514,493 common shares purchased on the EXM
- USD 39,497,800.07 (Euro 34,147,111.20*) for No. 115,248 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of March 20, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 17,274,347 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.91% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.31% of the total issued share capital.
Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until March 20, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 629,741 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 187,125,074.70.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).
For further information:
Media Relations
Email: media@ferrari.com
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