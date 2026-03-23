FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), March 23 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on December 16, 2025, as the first tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 16/03/2026 16,000 287.4656 4,599,449.60 15,007 333.1659 4,999,820.66 4,356,003.36 31,007 288.8204 8,955,452.96 17/03/2026 13,000 292.2332 3,799,031.60 - - - - 13,000 292.2332 3,799,031.60 18/03/2026 15,500 290.8617 4,508,356.35 8,086 333.8920 2,699,850.71 2,347,696.27 23,586 290.6831 6,856,052.62 19/03/2026 17,000 280.8110 4,773,787.00 12,674 315.5808 3,999,671.06 3,481,304.78 29,674 278.1928 8,255,091.78 20/03/2026 17,000 275.0545 4,675,926.50 - - - - 17,000 275.0545 4,675,926.50 78,500







284.7968







22,356,551.05







35,767







327.0988







11,699,342.43







10,185,004.41







114,267







284.7852







32,541,555.46







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such First Tranche till March 20, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 152,977,963.50 for No. 514,493 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 39,497,800.07 (Euro 34,147,111.20*) for No. 115,248 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of March 20, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 17,274,347 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.91% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.31% of the total issued share capital.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until March 20, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 629,741 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 187,125,074.70.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

Email: media@ferrari.com

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