NMDP(SM) Advances Cell Therapy Research in Clinical Practice and Patient Outcomes at EBMT 2026

Real-world data advances new insights into donor selection, benchmarks for patient infection prevention and comparative outcomes in a modern post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) era

MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from NMDP, a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, and conducted by CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®) at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) Annual Meeting 2026 in Madrid, Spain, sheds new light for global hematology/oncology physicians and researchers on modernizing donor selection practices, optimizing patient outcomes and quality of life measures as well as defining how patient infection trends can inform future post-transplant strategies to maximize outcomes.

“The PTCy era has reshaped donor availability, accelerating physician decision-making in moving patients quickly to hematopoietic cell transplant using alternative donor options when fully matched donors are not available,” said Steven Devine, M.D., chief medical officer, NMDP and senior scientific director, CIBMTR. “These oral abstract results provide a useful U.S. comparator to European hematopoietic cell transplant data in our collective global aim to improve patient access to the over 75 blood cancers and diseases for which transplant is a curative or potentially curative cell therapy option.”

Modern, real-world data on 13,000+ U.S. transplants offer new guidance for donor selection

New observational research from CIBMTR provides the first large-scale, real-world view at how U.S. transplant outcomes fare across all major donor sources in the era of PTCy. The chemotherapy regimen is a novel strategy to prevent life-threatening graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) infections in patients receiving hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) from unrelated donors and a breakthrough approach advanced by NMDP and others that has significantly expanded access to transplant for patients with blood cancers and other blood diseases since the first peer-reviewed published results in 20211.

While one-year outcomes were presented at EBMT 20252, the updated analysis evaluates two-year outcomes and increased the cohort size by 38%. The study includes 13,336 adult patients treated at 166 transplant centers in the U.S. between 2017 and 2023, including outcomes for matched sibling donors (MSD), matched unrelated donors (MUD), mismatched unrelated donors (MMUD), haploidentical related donors using PTCy and umbilical cord blood grafts using calcineurin inhibitor based GVHD prophylaxis (standard of care). Researchers examined two-year overall survival (OS) and GVHD-free, relapse-free survival (GRFS) as primary endpoints, among other outcomes across the donor types.

Results confirm that MSDs remain the gold standard for transplant, demonstrating the highest OS and the lowest rates of GVHD and non-relapse mortality. However, 75% of patients don’t have an MSD in their family to provide the optimal donor match; these findings also reinforce how advances such as PTCy have enabled physicians to successfully perform transplant using a broader range of donor options.

Two-year adjusted OS was 70% for MSDs, 66% for MUDs and 66% for MMUDs, 62% for haploidentical related donors and 57% for umbilical cord blood, highlighting strong outcomes across multiple donor options for physicians to choose from in their practices.

“These real-world findings show a comprehensive, contemporary look at transplant outcomes across all donor types during a period of rapid innovation in transplant care,” said Dr. Devine. “Importantly, the results reinforce that today’s transplant teams have multiple effective donor options to help ensure more patients can receive life-saving transplant. They also underscore how innovations in transplant care are helping physicians proceed to transplant using the best available donor rather than delaying treatment and risking disease progression.”

First clinical definitions of immune recovery and infection risk in PTCy era show promise

In an oral abstract, researchers shared interim findings from the NMDP-sponsored, CIBMTR-led OPTIMIZE trial that provides new insight into immune recovery and infection risk following MMUD HCT. The OPTIMIZE trial is the first MMUD study using reduced-dose PTCy to characterize immune recovery and its relationship to infection risk, potentially informing strategies to improve transplant outcomes.

Investigators evaluated a subset of adults enrolled on trial, including 69 patients receiving MMUD peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) transplants using reduced-dose PTCy as GVHD prevention. Researchers grouped patients by conditioning intensity, studying the first 100 days following engraftment, when infection risk is greatest as the transplanted immune system engrafts. The analysis included 26 patients who received myeloablative conditioning (MAC) and 43 who received reduced intensity conditioning (RIC) regimens. All patients had blood samples collected after MMUD PBSC transplant, which were analyzed for donor chimerism and immune cell recovery.

Researchers observed rapid donor engraftment, with about 75% of patients achieving ≥95% donor chimerism by day 28 and nearly 80% by day 100 after transplant. Median neutrophil recovery occurred by 14 days in both cohorts.

Immune cell counts for both groups broadly increased between day 28 and day 100 following transplant, indicating progressive immune reconstitution. However, patients receiving MAC experienced slower immune recovery and higher infection incidence compared with those receiving RIC regimens.

“These preliminary findings demonstrate differences in immune system recovery and infection risk based on conditioning regimen, which could help clinicians better understand supportive care required by their patients following mismatched unrelated donor transplant using PTCY-based GVHD prophylaxis,” said Jeffery Auletta, M.D., senior vice president at NMDP, co-scientific director CIBMTR NMDP and practicing pediatric transplant and infectious diseases physician. “More research defining immune reconstitution and subsequent infection risk in the setting of PTCY is essential to improve patient outcomes.”

ACCESS one-year results show strong comparable outcomes with mismatched unrelated donors versus other landmark trials

Another oral abstract from NMDP and CIBMTR demonstrated that MMUD HCT using PTCy can achieve comparable outcomes for patients with blood cancers who lack a fully matched donor versus other established Phase II and III trial results. Last year, one-year results from the Phase II ACCESS trial published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology demonstrated that patients receiving < 7/8 matched graft achieved outcomes comparable to, or even exceeding, historical 8/8 benchmarks of 75% survival—supporting broader donor eligibility.

In this new analysis, researchers compared ACCESS patients receiving ≤7/8 MMUD PBSC transplants using a PTCy-based GVHD prevention strategy with comparative cohorts from the 15-MMUD Phase II trial receiving bone marrow grafts with MAC and RIC as well as patients enrolled on the Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinical Trials Network (BMT CTN) 1703 randomized Phase III trial receiving RIC and PTCy after PBSC transplant using matched related and unrelated donors. Investigators reported favorable two-year OS and GRFS outcomes in the ACCESS ≤7/8 MMUD PBSC cohort comparable to results in the BMT CTN 1703 trial and the 15-MMUD study.

The findings demonstrate that MMUD transplantation results in comparable, longer term outcomes to fully matched donors and can serve as a viable alternative when fully matched donors are unavailable, helping expand access to potentially curative transplant for patients regardless of ancestry.

About CIBMTR®

CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®) is a nonprofit research collaboration between NMDPSM, in Minneapolis, and the Medical College of Wisconsin®, in Milwaukee. CIBMTR collaborates with the global scientific community to increase survival and enrich quality of life for patients. CIBMTR facilitates critical observational and interventional research through scientific and statistical expertise, a large network of centers, and a unique database of long-term clinical data for more than 750,000+ people who have received hematopoietic cell transplantation and other cellular therapies. Learn more at cibmtr.org.

About NMDPSM

At NMDPSM, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world’s most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we’re expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives. Learn more at nmdp.org.

Media contact:

Jess Ayers

media@nmdp.org

____________________________________________________

1 Shaw BE, Jimenez-Jimenez AM, Burns LJ, et al. National Marrow Donor Program-sponsored multicenter, phase II trial of HLA-mismatched unrelated donor bone marrow transplantation using post-transplant cyclophosphamide. J Clin Oncol. 2021;39(18):1971-1982. doi: 10.1200/JCO.20.03502.

2 Devine S, et al. Do patient outcomes differ by donor type if post-transplant cyclophosphamide is used for GVHD prophylaxis? A CIBMTR retrospective analysis. Oral presentation, European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) Annual Meeting; 2025.