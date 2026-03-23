Automation Personnel Services Wins ClearlyRated’s 2026 Best of Staffing Platinum Award for Service Excellence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automation Personnel Services, a leading staffing agency celebrating its 35th anniversary, announced today that it has earned ClearlyRated’s 2026 Best of Staffing® Client 10 Year Platinum Award and Talent Gold Award for service excellence.

Based on client surveys, Automation Personnel Services received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 94.4% of its clients, and 20% increase over 2025 and significantly higher than the industry average of 55%. This achievement places the company among an elite group, as only 22% of firms in the Best of Staffing program have earned the 10-Year Platinum distinction.

The company also earned the Best of Staffing Talent Gold Award, recognizing eight consecutive years of industry-leading satisfaction scores from placed job candidates.

“Delivering exceptional service to both our clients and our candidates has always been at the heart of everything we do,” said David Soileau, President of Automation Personnel Services. “Earning both of these awards - especially while celebrating our 35th anniversary - reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients and talent place in us every day.”

Soileau added, “We are proud to consistently exceed industry benchmarks and remain focused on building strong partnerships that drive success for the businesses and individuals we serve.”

“Reaching this milestone in our 35th year is incredibly meaningful,” said Steve Nordness, Founder and CEO of Automation Personnel Services. “These recognitions validate our long-standing commitment to service excellence and our mission to connect great people with great companies.”

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award winners are recognized as industry leaders based entirely on feedback from clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are significantly more likely to be satisfied with the services they receive compared to those working with non-winning agencies, while placed talent report higher satisfaction levels than industry averages.

About Automation Personnel Services

Automation Personnel Services is a leading staffing agency specializing in light industrial, manufacturing, and administrative staffing solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the company provides workforce solutions to businesses across the southeastern United States, connecting qualified talent with top employers while delivering exceptional service and long-term partnership.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is a client and talent experience platform for professional services firms, using Net Promoter® Score surveys to provide insights that help organizations improve service quality and build stronger reputations.

Loyd McIntosh, Marketing Manager

Automation Personnel Services

205.725.1170

loydm@apstemps.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c95c29bf-da8a-497b-bf59-167b81a21876