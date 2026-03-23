PRESS RELEASE

KLÉPIERRE PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE MEMORY OF DAVID SIMON

Paris — March 23, 2026

Klépierre has learned with great sadness of the death of Mr. David Simon, former Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board of the company.

In March 2012, under his leadership, Simon Property Group, the global leader in shopping malls, acquired 28.7% of Klépierre’s capital. Since then, Simon Property Group has been the company’s largest shareholder and David Simon had been the Chairman of Klépierre’s Supervisory Board—a position he left only on February 20, 2026.

The members of Klépierre’s Supervisory Board and Executive Board, together with the Group’s employees, acknowledge the unparalleled contributions of a singular industry leader who elevated the company to a leading position among European shopping center real estate firms. His avant-garde vision, exceptional standards, and steadfast commitment have had a profound and enduring impact on Klépierre.

Jean-Marc Jestin, Chairman of the Klépierre Executive Board, stated: “On behalf of Klépierre, I wish to offer our heartfelt condolences to David Simon’s family. The company is immensely obligated to him, and I can say it was a genuine privilege to serve under his leadership for fourteen years.”

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Budd, CFA Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)6 86 59 74 36 — laurent.budd@klepierre.com

Hugo Martins, IR Manager



+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Communication

+33 (0)6 43 41 97 18 — helene.salmon@klepierre.com

Wandrille Clermontel, Taddeo

+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 — teamklepierre@taddeo.fr

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.2 billion at December 31, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

Attachment