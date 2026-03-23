Lost Money With CWH? Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP (“GPWR”), encourages Camping World Holdings, Inc. (“Camping World” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CWH) investors to contact us about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws.

What Happened?

A securities fraud class action has been filed against Camping World on behalf of investors who purchased stock between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What’s The Next Step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm, ready to assist you in potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 11, 2026. Please contact us to learn more about your rights and interests by clicking here, by email (shareholders@glancylaw.com), or by telephone at 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224).

You may retain counsel of your choice. If you bought securities during the class period, you may take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet.

Is There A Cost?

If you purchased Camping World securities, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts. Investors later learned the truth when:

On October 28, 2025, Camping World released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting, among other things, that new vehicle revenue decreased $58.1 million, or 7.0%, the average selling price of new vehicles sold decreased 8.6%, and total gross margin decreased 27 basis points. The Company further disclosed it saw 2026 as a “consecutive year of Adjusted EBITDA growth, starting in the low $300 million range.”

On this news, Camping World’s stock fell $4.17, or 24.8%, to close at $12.65 per share on October 29, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 24, 2026, Camping World released its fourth quarter 2025 results, reporting, among other things, that it had “implemented strict, corrective inventory management objectives to structurally improve [its] turnover rates” creating gross margin headwinds into 2026. The Company reported financial results, including that “net loss was $(109.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increased loss of $49.6 million, or 83.3%,” “adjusted EBITDA was $(26.2) million, an increased loss of $23.7 million,” “gross profit was $338.2 million, a decrease of $38.7 million, or 10.3%, and total gross margin was 28.8%, a decrease of 247 basis points.” Finally, the Company announced that it would be pausing its quarterly cash dividend, effective immediately.

On this news, Camping World’s stock price fell $1.79, or 16.5%, to close at $9.06 per share on February 25, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

Why Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP?

GPWR is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Recognizing the firm’s recent successes, GPWR was named one of Law360’s Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second-highest in total investor recoveries by Institutional Shareholder Services Securities Class Action Services in 2025. GPWR’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct and relating to nearly all industries and sectors. GPWR’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.