Panda Gutters Announces High-Performance Exterior Protection Standards for Minnesota’s Twin Cities Region

Eden Prairie, MINNESOTA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panda Gutters, a premier locally owned gutter service provider, today announced the official launch of its integrated residential protection program across the Minnesota Twin Cities metro area. Led by founder Vitalii Kriukov, the company is setting a new benchmark for exterior water management, specifically engineered for the unique challenges of the Minnesota climate, including heavy snow loads and ice dam prevention.

Panda Gutters Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Operating from its hub in Eden Prairie, Panda Gutters provides custom-fabricated solutions that go beyond standard installations. By utilizing heavy-duty .032 gauge aluminum and on-site seamless fabrication, the company ensures a leak-free fit for diverse home styles - from classic ramblers in Bloomington to lakefront estates in Minnetonka and Wayzata.

"In Minnesota, your gutter system is the first line of defense against foundation damage and ice dams," says Vitalii Kriukov, owner of Panda Gutters. "Our mission is to bring high-level technical expertise to every roofline across the state. We don't just install gutters; we design drainage systems that protect the long-term integrity of our neighbors' homes in any weather, from spring downpours to harsh winter freezes."

Technical Excellence: Engineered for the North

Panda Gutters’ 2026 service expansion focuses on three core technological pillars designed to optimize home protection in Minnesota:

Seamless Engineering: Custom-fit .032 aluminum gutters fabricated on-site with hidden hanger systems for maximum strength and a clean aesthetic.

Micro-Mesh Protection: Advanced gutter guard technology that blocks pine needles and shingle grit while maintaining high-velocity water flow during heavy storms.

Advanced Drainage Rerouting: Precision downspout extensions and underground drain installation to move water away from sensitive foundations.

Strategic Coverage Across the Twin Cities Metro

As a licensed and insured contractor, Panda Gutters has established a robust service network covering the entire metropolitan area, including Hennepin, Anoka, Wright, Carver, Dakota, Ramsey, Washington, and Scott counties:

West & Southwest Metro: Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Edina, Chanhassen (Carver), and Shakopee (Scott).

East & South Metro: St. Paul (Ramsey), Woodbury (Washington), Eagan (Dakota), and Lakeville.

North Metro: Maple Grove, Plymouth, Brooklyn Park, and Rogers.

Commitment to Quality and Accessibility

To ensure professional-grade maintenance is accessible to all homeowners in the region, Panda Gutters offers flexible project financing options, allowing for manageable monthly payment terms. This commitment to transparent pricing and expert execution has earned the company a consistent 5-star service rating throughout the Twin Cities.

Seamless gutters, repairs, cleaning & gutter guards

About Panda Gutters

Panda Gutters is a family-owned gutter specialist based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Vitalii Kriukov, the company specializes in seamless gutter installation, micro-mesh guards, and professional repair services across the Twin Cities metro, dedicated to protecting residential investments from the region's brutal weather conditions.

Press Inquiries

Vitalii Kriukov

info [at] panda-gutters.com

(952) 900-2204

https://panda-gutters.com/

7500 Golden Triangle Dr E02, Eden Prairie, MN 55344