Local Business Brings Doctor-Backed Approach to CBD Market in North Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Miss., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEMP+VILLE, a family-owned retailer focused on quality-checked hemp products, is opening a new storefront in Southaven this week. The expansion gives residents in the area a new option for finding Premium CBD products Mississippi locals have been driving to neighboring towns to find.

The new shop, located at 562, Goodman Rd E, Southaven, MS 38671, officially opens its doors. Founder Ben Couey started the company after what he describes as a deeply personal search for better wellness options within his own family.

Coming from a lineage of eleven doctors, pharmacists, and nurses, Couey witnessed both the capabilities and the limits of traditional medicine. After a personal loss, he began looking for alternatives, eventually landing on hemp-derived products. That search led him to launch HEMP+VILLE, a resource he envisions for people who want to cut through the noise surrounding CBD.

“We’re not here to sell a miracle cure,” Couey said. “We’re here because I wanted a trusted CBD store for my own family. That means we check the lab reports, we vet the growers, and we put products on the shelf that we actually use ourselves. For us, making HEMP+VILLE a top CBD dispensary Southaven starts with transparency.”

The new Southaven location aims to offer that clarity in person. Unlike some retailers that rely on flashy marketing, HEMP+VILLE focuses on the paperwork. The company makes all third-party Certificates of Analysis (COAs) available to customers, both in-store and online, so shoppers can verify the cannabinoid profile and purity of what they’re buying.

The store stocks a range of formats, including tinctures, edibles, and topicals. Couey notes that while some customers come in looking for targeted relief, others are simply curious about integrating hemp into a daily routine for general balance.

“A lot of people walk in feeling overwhelmed,” he added. “They’ve tried searching Best CBD Southaven MS online and just get a bunch of ads. We slow it down. We talk about what you’re actually feeling. Whether someone is looking for CBD rejuvenation after a long week or just a consistent product for daily calm, we want them to leave with something that fits their life.”

The storefront itself is shaped to feel less like a clinic and more like a conversation. Staff strive to ask about lifestyle and goals rather than just point to the highest-potency item on the shelf.

As for what’s ahead, Couey insists the focus stays on the local community. “We’re a neighborhood store. If we can become the reason someone stops guessing about their CBD and begins feeling good about it, that’s a win.”

Customers may explore products and verify lab results online at https://hempvillecbd.com/ .

About HEMP+VILLE

HEMP+VILLE is a Mississippi-based retailer offering premium, third-party tested CBD and hemp products. Founded by Ben Couey, the company prioritizes quality control and customer education, ensuring that every item on the shelf meets strict standards for purity and potency.

Media Contact:

Name: Ben Couey

Email: BenC@HempVilleCBD.com

Location: 562 Goodman Rd E Southaven, MS 38671

Phone: (662) 536-6046

Website: https://hempvillecbd.com/

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the opening of HEMP+VILLE Southaven and the potential benefits of CBD products. Actual results may vary. HEMP+VILLE products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual experiences with CBD products may differ. Customers are encouraged to review all third-party Certificates of Analysis (COAs) and consult with a healthcare provider before use, especially if pregnant, nursing, or taking prescription medications.