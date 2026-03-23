Anapol Weiss Lawsuit Alleges Roblox, Discord, and Snap Enabled Sexual Exploitation of Minor Through Platform Designs

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest action addressing child‑safety failures on major online gaming and communication platforms, Philadelphia-based law firm Anapol Weiss has filed a federal lawsuit against Roblox Corporation, Discord Inc., and Snap Inc. The plaintiff, a now 15 year old from North Carolina, was targeted across multiple platforms due to design features that allowed adults to identify and contact her. The complaint contends that design features across all three platforms created openings that allowed predators to identify and exploit a minor.

According to the publicly filed complaint, the child was first approached on Roblox by an adult predator who used the platform’s communication tools to gain access to her. He then coerced her into sending sexually explicit images of herself on Discord. The complaint further describes how a second predator located her on Snapchat, where he ultimately drugged and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The complaint states that the abuse was a direct consequence of design choices that allowed adults to easily identify, contact, and manipulate children across multiple platforms. The companies publicly promoted their platforms as safe for young users while declining to implement basic, widely available protections. Instead, the complaint asserts, each platform incorporated features that enabled adult–minor contact and prioritized user growth and engagement over the safety of children.

A common pattern is highlighted across the platforms: permissive communication tools, ineffective age‑verification, and features that connect minors with unknown adults.

Internal concerns about safety, the complaint claims, were overshadowed by business considerations, including the potential impact of stronger protections on user engagement and growth.

“Parents were repeatedly assured that these platforms were safe for children,” said Alexandra Walsh, Co‑Lead Counsel in the national centralized litigation on behalf of children who suffered sexual assault allegedly facilitated by these gaming platforms. “These systems instead made it remarkably easy for predators to find and exploit minors.”

The complaint describes profound and lasting harm to the minor, including severe psychological trauma, and the need for ongoing medical and therapeutic care.

“This case is about accountability,” said Patrick Huyett, who leads day-to-day litigation for Anapol Weiss in these matters. “Technology companies cannot profit from young users while disregarding known risks.”

This lawsuit is part of a broader effort by Anapol Weiss, which has filed 22 cases against these companies and serves in a leadership role in the centralized federal litigation—now comprising well over 100 filed cases—alleging that Roblox, Discord, and Snap enabled sexual exploitation of children through dangerous platform designs.

Anapol Weiss has been at the forefront of litigation involving online child exploitation and represents individuals and families nationwide in cases involving corporate negligence and product safety. The firm was among the first in the nation to bring claims against major gaming platforms related to child safety and continues to play a leading role in these cases.

About Anapol Weiss

Anapol Weiss is a nationally recognized personal injury and mass tort firm representing individuals and families harmed by corporate negligence. The firm has been at the forefront of litigation involving online child exploitation and is committed to holding technology companies accountable for children’s safety.

Media Contact

Nina Negrin

Buchanan Public Relations

nina.negrin@buchananpr.com