Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hercules Capital, Inc. (“Hercules Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HTGC) securities between May 1, 2025 and February 27, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its deal sourcing and/or loan origination process; (2) the Company overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its portfolio valuation process; (3) the Company reported misclassified portfolio investments; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company overstated and/or misrepresented its portfolio valuations; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Hercules Capital should contact the Firm prior to the May 21, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .