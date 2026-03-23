From Insurance Giant's Insider to Injury Victims' Advocate: Tina Willis Law Injury Accident Lawyer Brings Unprecedented Defense-Side Experience to Plaintiff Car Accident & Personal Injury Practice

Orlando, Florida , March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When someone is seriously injured in a car accident, truck crash, or medical error in Florida, the insurance company on the other side of their claim has one goal: pay as little as possible. Most injury victims have no idea how sophisticated that process really is. Tina Willis of Tina Willis Law Injury Accident Lawyer in Orlando does — because she spent years on the inside of that system, at the highest possible level.

Before founding Tina Willis Law Injury Accident Lawyer in Orlando, Ms. Willis started building her legal career at Lord Bissell & Brook, an AmLaw 100 firm now merged into Locke Lord, where her primary client was Lloyd's of London, one of the world's most recognized insurance institutions. In that role, she oversaw defense counsel handling personal injury and serious accident cases on behalf of primary insurers — evaluating litigation strategy, exposure, and risk from the perspective of a global excess insurer. The cases she handled routinely involved multi-million dollar claims



Tina Willis Law Injury Accident Lawyer

"This was not routine local insurance defense work," said Willis. "I was overseeing the litigation process on behalf of one of the world's most demanding insurance institutions, evaluating whether primary counsel was protecting higher insurance policy layers. I saw exactly how insurers think about the most serious injury and accident claims from the inside — the strategies, the pressure points, the tactics. That knowledge now works entirely in my clients' favor."

Ms. Willis also worked at prominent Florida defense firms, including Shutts & Bowen, before making a deliberate decision to switch sides — bringing her comprehensive insider knowledge to the representation of seriously injured Floridians and their families.





Tina Willis Law Injury Accident Lawyer

Her academic credentials match her professional experience. Ms. Willis graduated second in her class from Florida State University College of Law, earning multiple book awards, including in Civil Procedure — the foundational course covering how injury lawsuits are fought and won in court. She was selected for Law Review and earned membership in the Order of the Coif, the legal profession's highest academic honor reserved for the top 10% of law graduates nationally. She later joined the faculty at Barry University School of Law, where she taught Civil Procedure and Legal Writing.

Rather than building a high-volume practice, Ms. Willis made a deliberate choice to limit her caseload — a decision backed by research from Stanford University Professor Nora Freeman Engstrom showing that high-volume personal injury firms consistently deliver lower settlements than boutique practices providing personalized attention.

The firm collaborates with a network of Florida's top personal injury lawyers and trial attorneys and has assembled litigation teams of more than a dozen attorneys — all among Florida's most accomplished trial lawyers — for complex car accident, truck accident, catastrophic injury, and high-stakes accident cases demanding that level of firepower.

"The firms I see on the other side of my cases today are using the same playbook I studied from the inside," Willis said. "My clients benefit directly from that knowledge every single time."

Tina Willis Law Injury Accident Lawyer is headquartered in downtown Orlando and handles car accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, brain injuries, wrongful death, and serious injury and accident cases throughout Central Florida and across the state. The firm also handles moderate injury cases — if insurance might cover the claim, the firm will evaluate it. The firm serves clients in Orlando, Kissimmee, Sanford, Deltona, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, Leesburg, Dr. Phillips, Winter Park, Windermere, Maitland, Lake Mary, Oviedo, Altamonte Springs, Lake Buena Vista, Celebration, St. Cloud, Clermont, Mount Dora, Tavares, Eustis, Lady Lake, The Villages, Apopka, DeLand, Ormond Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Cocoa Beach, Port Orange, St. Augustine, Ocala, Gainesville, and surrounding communities, and handles injury and accident cases throughout Florida. You can learn more here.

For more information, visit injuryattorneyflorida.com or call 407-803-2139.

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Media Contact:

Tina Willis

Tina Willis Law Injury Accident Lawyer

390 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 2310 Orlando, FL 32801

407-803-2139

injuryattorneyflorida.com

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