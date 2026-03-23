Raise a Glass to Man’s Best Friend: Bar Dog Wine Partners with Best Friends Animal Society to Save Shelter Pets with ‘Make Your Dog Famous’ Campaign

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This National Puppy Day, Bar Dog Wine is turning happy hour into a helping hand for shelter pets. The canine-inspired wine brand today announced its new role as the Official Wine Partner of Best Friends Animal Society , kicking off the partnership with the “Make Your Dog Famous” campaign.

With approximately 65.1 million dog-owning households in the U.S., Bar Dog Wine (part of Foley Family Wines & Spirits) is launching this national initiative and putting its mission where its label is: for every bottle sold, the brand will donate $1 to Best Friends Animal Society, contributing up to $100,000 annually to support animal lifesaving advocacy and adoption programs across the country.

“Bar Dog Wine embraces the belief that wines crafted with care from sustainable estate vineyards don’t have to be posh or pricey​,” says Jason Daniel, Chief Marketing Officer of Foley Family Wines & Spirits. “Partnering with Best Friends Animal Society allows us to support our shared passion for saving pets with a wine that pairs best with purpose.”

Celebrate Your Pup with the “Make Your Dog Famous” Campaign

In honor of National Puppy Day, Bar Dog is inviting wine lovers and pet parents to join the movement through the limited time “Make Your Dog Famous” activation. Consumers can upload a photo of their dog and create a personalized Bar Dog-branded keepsake label featuring their pup — a fun memento for personal use – by downloading the label or having the label shipped to them. During the campaign period, they can also enter their label into an online contest. One lucky winner’s dog will be selected from ten finalists chosen by consumers and will be featured on the label of the next release of the Bar Dog Sauvignon Blanc. The submission period ends April 10, and online voting runs 4/20/26-5/1/26. The winner will be announced 5/4 to kick off national pet month. Full contest details are on the Bar Dog website at bardogwine.com.

Consumers can participate by:

Purchasing Bar Dog Wine: Every bottle sold triggers a $1 donation (up to $100,000) to Best Friends’ no-kill initiatives until 12/31/2026. Uploading a dog photo to create a custom Bar Dog label during the campaign period triggers an additional $1 donation (through 5/4).

Every bottle sold triggers a $1 donation (up to $100,000) to Best Friends’ no-kill initiatives until 12/31/2026. Uploading a dog photo to create a custom Bar Dog label during the campaign period triggers an additional $1 donation (through 5/4). Joining the Digital Celebration: Share their pet’s journey online for a chance to see their pup in the spotlight.

Share their pet’s journey online for a chance to see their pup in the spotlight. Supporting Local Shelters: Raise awareness for the thousands of adoptable pets currently waiting for their "forever homes" in U.S. shelters.



Why This Partnership Matters

Millennials remain the largest wine-drinking cohort in the US1, and legal-drinking-age Gen Z consumers are an increasingly engaged segment, with their share of wine drinkers growing from 9% to 14%2.

This campaign will resonate with this social media savvy generation, with 74% of pet owners sharing pictures of their pets online.

By connecting the "Make Your Dog Famous" campaign with a direct contribution to Best Friends Animal Society, Bar Dog Wine is engaging this growing base of socially conscious consumers. While shelter save rates have improved significantly over the last decade, the mission requires ongoing community and corporate support.

“Best Friends is proud to partner with Bar Dog Wine to celebrate the incredible bond between people and their dogs,” added Candi Maciel, Director, Corporate Partnerships, Best Friends Animal Society. “Together, we’re helping more homeless pets find loving homes and advancing our shared goal to ‘Save Them All’.”

As the Official Wine Partner, Bar Dog Wine’s contributions will directly fund Best Friends Animal Society’s essential work, including national adoption events, shelter support services, and public education.

For more information on the partnership and how to get involved, visit BarDogWine.com/Giving-Back . For official contest rules visit https://www.bardogwine.com/label-generator/ (Campaign runs 3/23-12/31, 2026). For images please visit the media image site: Bar Dog Images

1) 2025 U.S. Wine Consumer Benchmark Segmentation Study

2) The Wine Market Council (WMC) survey of nearly 5,000 U.S. adults over the age of 21

About Foley Family Wines & Spirits

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines & Spirits (FFWS) is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines and spirits from some of the world’s greatest estates. The company owns more than 24 wineries and a distillery, each with its distinct style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. FFWS has expanded its portfolio significantly since its founding, now including such storied brands as Chalk Hill Estate Winery, Sebastiani, Roth, Banshee, Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, Lancaster, and Sonoma Coast Vineyards in Sonoma; Merus, Silverado, Foley Johnson and Swanson in Napa Valley; Lincourt, Firestone, and Foley Estates in Southern California; Chalone Vineyard and Cosentino in central California; and Four Graces and Acrobat in Oregon. FFWS’s imported wines include Lucien Albrecht in France, Nieto Senetiner in Argentina, and 14 wine brands spanning three of New Zealand’s most acclaimed winegrowing regions: Marlborough, Central Otago, and Martinborough. The growing global spirits portfolio includes domestic brands Minden Mill Whiskeys, High Ground Estate Vodka, Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Evil Bean Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Ampersand, and SABÉ canned cocktails. International spirits include New Zealand’s Lighthouse Gin, El Mexicano Tequila, the Loch Lomond Group portfolio of Scotch and spirits, Two Stacks Irish Whiskey, and Killowen Distillery. FFWS also imports SABÉ canned cocktails and Tequio Tequila cocktails. To learn more about Foley Family Wines & Spirits, visit ffws.com .

Media Contacts:

J/PR

ffw@jpublicrelations.com Nora Feeley,

SVP, Communications, FFWS

communications@ffws.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b70c2bff-b1ac-4df3-b5d3-6696e3ef3db4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a271bf0-d90e-4148-af70-28d543f3f217