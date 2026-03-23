LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

23 March 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 23 March 2026 (the Award Date). The number of Shares subject to the awards has been calculated by reference to the average closing share price of the Company over the three dealing days prior to the Award Date (£5.49).

The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares. Awards to Executive Directors cannot be sold for at least three years after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions.

The PSP awards are based on return on tangible equity, relative total shareholder return, a risk-based measures and an ESG measure. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years (1 January 2026 – 31 December 2028). To the extent that the awards vest, they will vest 75% on the third anniversary of the Award Date and 25% vesting on the fourth anniversary of the Award Date. A post-vesting holding period will then apply to each tranche to ensure that there is a period of five years between grant and release. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these awards.

Name Number of Shares subject to award PDMRs Deferred Share Bonus Plan PSP TOTAL Andrew Golding 61,698 189,179 250,877 Victoria Hyde 37,018 - 37,018

The Company intends to grant Victoria Hyde’s 2026 PSP later this year following proposed amendments to the Company’s Remuneration Policy.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Andrew Golding 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer



Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of awards c. Price(s) and Volume(s)



Price Volume Nil 250,877 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

250,877

Aggregated price

Nil e. Date of transaction 23 March 2026 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Victoria Hyde 2. Reason for the notification



Position/status Chief Financial Officer



Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of awards c. Price(s) and Volume(s)



Price Volume Nil 37,018 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

37,018

Aggregated price

Nil e. Date of transaction 23 March 2026 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

Jess Petrie t: 01634 848 944 Group Head of Governance Investor relations Alexander Holcroft

Group Head of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.