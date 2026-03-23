Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Townes at Main Street Community in North Brunswick, New Jersey

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury townhome community, Townes at Main Street, is now open in North Brunswick, New Jersey. Located at 311 Grand Ave in North Brunswick, this new community features thoughtfully designed homes and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining, and major transit routes.





Townes at Main Street offers sophisticated 2- and 3-story townhome designs with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, and single-car garages. Modern home designs range from approximately 1,688 to 2,315 square feet and are priced from the mid-$600,000s. Select home designs include private balconies. Quick move-in homes are also available in Townes at Main Street and include Designer Appointed Features selected by talented design professionals at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. These homes are available for delivery as early as July 2026, ideal for families who want to move before the 2026/2027 school year.





"Townes at Main Street offers a rare combination of low-maintenance living, luxury home designs, and a prime location with unmatched connectivity to major transit routes and public transportation," said Jill Sarcia, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. "This community is perfect for home shoppers looking for a modern, well-connected and walkable lifestyle."

Located near Route 1, Townes at Main Street provides easy access to the New Jersey Turnpike, Interstate 287, and the New Brunswick NJ Transit Train Station for convenient commuting to New York City, Rutgers University, or Princeton. Residents will also enjoy being within walking distance of local shopping and dining, with the added benefit of low-maintenance living that includes lawn care and snow removal.





For more information on Townes at Main Street, or to learn more about Toll Brothers communities throughout New Jersey, call 844-834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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