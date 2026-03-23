Dispatch Dudes Strengthens Nationwide Car Shipping Service with Trust-First Premium Model

Boynton Beach, FL , March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for reliable vehicle transport is surging, and Dispatch Dudes is redefining the standards for nationwide car shipping service. Built on a trust-first model, the Boynton Beach-based nationwide auto transport provider was founded in 2020 by Benjamin Kats and is scaling aggressively in 2026 within a $10.5 billion market. That market alone includes more than 7,000 providers, fueled by population migration and the continued rise of online car purchasing across the country.

The company’s growth aligns with rising vehicle relocation across the country. As more consumers rely on auto transport, Dispatch Dudes has built a simplified and transparent nationwide car shipping service designed to remove friction and make car shipping easy, safe, and predictable from quote to delivery.



Dispatch Dudes

“Our goal has always been simple,” said Benjamin Kats, Founder and CEO. “Every vehicle we move through our auto transport network receives the same level of care, whether it’s a daily driver or a seven-figure hypercar. That philosophy defines our approach to car shipping as we scale.”

That philosophy is not just stated; it is built into how Dispatch Dudes operates. For customers researching how to ship a car or searching online for “ship my car” options, the process can often feel inconsistent and unclear. The company removes that uncertainty by avoiding open load boards and lowest-bidder carriers entirely. Instead, each shipment is assigned through a curated private driver network supported by dedicated shipping advisors.





Dispatch Dudes

From the moment the shipment is scheduled, a dedicated advisor takes ownership of the entire auto transport process. Rather than leaving the job to chance, the advisor selects a vetted carrier based on the vehicle, route, and timing, ensuring the right fit from the start. Customers are kept informed at every stage, with direct communication and real-time updates that remove uncertainty from the process.

Every move is handled by fully insured carriers with coverage ranging from $100,000 to over $450,000, giving customers confidence that their vehicle is protected throughout the entire car shipping journey while maintaining clear expectations around car shipping costs.







Dispatch Dudes

That same level of control extends into how vehicles are handled in transit. Dispatch Dudes delivers white-glove service through enclosed auto transport and door-to-door car shipping, where every step is managed with care, from secure loading to coordinated delivery. This approach supports luxury car transport and high-value vehicles, where enclosed car transport, controlled loading, and precise scheduling reduce exposure to damage and delays.

This momentum is reinforced by industry recognition. Benjamin Kats’ acceptance into the Forbes Business Council, combined with BBB accreditation and a Newsweek Readers’ Choice feature, highlights both leadership credibility and service consistency. Customer feedback further supports this, with reviews often highlighting how the company simplifies how to ship a car through clear communication and reliable delivery outcomes.

With growing digital visibility and steady referral demand, Dispatch Dudes continues to strengthen its position as a trusted nationwide auto transport provider in a highly competitive market. Its positioning, “Driven to Deliver, Built on Trust,” reflects a clear standard for reliability and transparency.

To learn more about Dispatch Dudes and its nationwide car shipping service, visit https://dispatchdudes.com.

About Dispatch Dudes

Dispatch Dudes is a nationwide auto transport provider headquartered in Boynton Beach, Florida. Founded in 2020, the company offers open and enclosed car shipping, door-to-door delivery, and expedited transport for vehicles of all types. By combining a curated driver network, advanced logistics coordination, and a customer-first approach, Dispatch Dudes delivers a streamlined and reliable vehicle shipping experience across the United States.

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Media Contact

Dispatch Dudes

Address: 200 Knuth Road Suite 116, Boynton Beach, FL 33463

Phone: 754-201-8264

Website: https://dispatchdudes.com/

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