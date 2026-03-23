WeldingFabrication.com Expands Network Across Five Gulf Coast States

Alabama , March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeldingFabrication.com announces the expansion of its industrial welding and fabrication contractor network across states in the Gulf Coast. It includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company brings certified welding professionals to hundreds of cities throughout the Gulf Coast industrial corridor.

The announcement highlights WeldingFabrication.com as both the contributor and subject of this release. This reflects its role in building a centralized platform for industrial buyers seeking qualified contractors for large-scale projects.





WeldingFabrication.com

The newly expanded network connects plant managers, shipyard operators, general contractors, and petrochemical facility managers. Its vetted professionals specialize in structural steel fabrication, process piping, heavy equipment repair, and mobile welding services.

With project minimums beginning at 3500 USD, the platform is tailored for commercial and industrial-scale work rather than residential jobs. Through its expert structural steel fabrication in Alabama and its leading structural steel fabrication in Florida, the company provides direct access to contractors equipped to support demanding infrastructure and energy-sector requirements.

The Gulf Coast region remains one of the most active industrial hubs in the United States, driven by petrochemical production, shipbuilding, and ongoing infrastructure upgrades. WeldingFabrication.com positions itself within this environment by offering industrial welding services Gulf Coast businesses can rely on through its centralized platform, enabling faster contractor sourcing and improved project coordination. Buyers can locate specialists for process piping in Louisiana, plant upgrades, or emergency repairs without navigating fragmented vendor lists.

The platform also addresses critical maintenance needs across the region. Services such as heavy equipment repair in Alabama, mobile welding services in Florida, and plant maintenance shutdowns in Mississippi are available through its contractor network. These offerings support facilities requiring rapid response during outages or scheduled maintenance cycles. Welding inspection in Georgia is also included among its capabilities, helping ensure compliance with industrial standards and project specifications.

WeldingFabrication.com operates from Baldwin County, Alabama, strategically located near major ports, refineries, and industrial centers. This proximity allows the company to serve projects tied to shipyards, offshore fabrication yards, and energy facilities across the Gulf Coast.

Beyond contractor matching, WeldingFabrication.com emphasizes efficiency and reliability in project execution. Its network includes certified welders and fabrication specialists capable of handling structural builds, retrofits, and repairs under tight timelines. The platform’s approach reduces procurement delays and simplifies vendor selection for industrial clients managing complex operations.

The company’s website outlines its service categories, geographic coverage, and contractor qualifications, offering a streamlined way for businesses to identify the right expertise for each project. From structural steel frameworks to process piping systems and heavy equipment restoration, WeldingFabrication.com supports a broad spectrum of industrial applications across multiple states.

WeldingFabrication.com continues to expand its contractor network, reflecting ongoing demand for skilled welding and fabrication services across the Gulf Coast’s industrial sectors. Its growth across five states signals a broader effort to unify contractor access within one of the country’s most active construction and maintenance regions.

Industrial buyers seeking qualified welding contractors across the Gulf Coast can explore available services and connect with certified professionals by visiting https://weldingfabrication.com.

About WeldingFabrication.com

WeldingFabrication.com is an industrial contractor network headquartered in Baldwin County, Alabama. The platform connects B2B buyers with certified welding and fabrication professionals across the Gulf Coast, supporting commercial and industrial projects through a vetted network of qualified contractors in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

###

Media Contact

WeldingFabrication.com

Baldwin County, Alabama

Contact Number: (251) 776-4337

Email: alvonmportis@gmail.com

https://weldingfabrication.com

Attachment