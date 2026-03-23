3rd Annual COLI Ski Retreat Hosts Exclusive Executive Benefits and Corporate-Owned Life Insurance Conference in Ridgway/Telluride, CO

RIDGWAY, Colo., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3rd Annual COLI Ski Retreat, an exclusive executive benefits conference hosted by mapbenefits, concluded this month at Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa in Ridgway, Colorado. The invite-only gathering brought together a select group of corporate-owned life insurance (COLI) producers, executive benefits consultants, and strategic partners focused on executive wealth accumulation, nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC), and COLI, iCOLI (insurance company-owned life insurance), and BOLI (bank owned life insurance) markets.

“This retreat is intentionally designed to keep the room highly focused in the morning with mountain fun in the afternoon,” said Todd Mezrah, CEO of mapbenefits. “It is ideal when experienced COLI professionals can compare perspectives on market shifts and share cutting edge ideas with more clarity.”

The retreat is limited to a select group of invited guests and sponsors, creating a private forum for candid discussion. Each day followed a deliberate structure: morning sessions focused on current COLI, iCOLI, BOLI, and NQDC ideas and information—market trends, portfolio strategy, and plan admin technology —followed by afternoons centered on relationship-building and skiing in Telluride.

That balance created space for the kind of in-person, off-the-record conversations that don’t happen on a webinar or in a crowded conference hallway—where producers and partners can connect, compare notes, and build trust in real time.

In addition to afternoon skiing, networking was integrated throughout the retreat, including curated evening gatherings, entertainment and signature dinners at a secret mountain retreat, fostering deeper connection among producers, carriers, asset managers, and infrastructure partners.

Sponsors of the 2026 COLI Ski Retreat included MassMutual, Golub Capital, Bain Capital, Broadridge Matrix, Lion Street, 3A Partners, and StepStone.

“As a first-time sponsor, we were drawn to the quality of attendees and the depth of discussion,” said Matt Veatch, Vice President of Corporate & Business Solutions for Lion Street. “The retreat creates an efficient environment to understand what’s resonating across COLI, NQDC planning, and benefit security—without the noise of a larger event.”

Now in its third year, the COLI Ski Retreat continues to serve as a private forum for senior professionals engaged in corporate-owned life insurance, executive benefit planning, and deferred compensation plan implementations. The fourth annual retreat is anticipated to take place in February or March of 2027.

For more information about the COLI Ski Retreat, visit coliskiretreat.com.

info@mapbenefits.com