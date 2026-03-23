SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Coty Inc. Common Stock and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 22, 2026

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Coty Inc. (“Coty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COTY) between November 5, 2025, and February 4, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Suvega Srinivasan v. Coty Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:26-cv-02343) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/coty-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Coty’s slowing growth in the beauty market, notably, the Consumer Beauty market was underperforming, margins were compressed by increased marketing investments and there was slowing growth in its Prestige fragrance segment.

After the market closed on February 4 and 5, 2026, Coty announced its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2026, unveiling disappointing earnings results with worsening performance in the Consumer Beauty segment. The Company also noted the recent transition of its Chief Executive Officer in conjunction with the below-expectation results. Coty further withdrew its fiscal year 2026 guidance for EBITDA and revised the Company’s near-term outlook downward. Coty attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors including rising costs and uncertain consumer demand and lack of “operational discipline” in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments.

Following this news, the price of Coty’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $3.43 per share on February 4, 2026, to $2.66 per share on February 6, 2026, a decline of about 22%.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage COTY shareholders to step forward before the May 22, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in COTY common stock, you have until May 22, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com