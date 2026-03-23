Shareholders who lost money in Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Alight, Inc. (“Alight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALIT) common stock between November 12, 2024 and February 18, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Alight investors have until May 15, 2026, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

On August 5, 2025, Alight released its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing that “deals [are] taking longer to close in the current environment which is temporarily delaying planned growth,” resulting in a reduction of Alight’s revenue guidance to “Revenue of $2,282 million to $2,329 million.”

During the corresponding earnings call, the Company’s CEO, Dave Guilmette further revealed that the “pace of ARR bookings was not at the level we expected.” The Company’s CFO, Jeremy Heaton, also noted that “nonrecurring project revenues were down $7 million or 14% for the quarter.”



On this news, Alight’s stock price fell $0.94, or 18.3%, to close at $4.19 per share on August 5, 2025.

Then, on February 19, 2026, Alight published its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 results, disclosing a significant earnings shortfall compared to its prior guidance, including revenue of $2.3 billion (down 3% year over year), recurring revenue of $2.1 billion (down 2.2% year over year), and project revenue of $154 million (down 22% year over year). The Company also announced it would “replace its cash dividend with more efficient capital allocation activities.”

During the corresponding earnings call, Alight’s newly appointed CEO, Rohit Verma, and newly appointed Interim CFO, Gregory Giometti spoke. Rohit Verma noted a “significant opportunity to improve our performance moving forward.”

On this news, Alight’s stock price fell $0.50, or 38.2%, to close at $0.81 per share on February 19, 2026.

Investors seeking appointment as Lead Plaintiff may file a motion with the court no later than May 15, 2026.

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We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

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