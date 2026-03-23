The $12 Billion Mineral Stockpile Changes Everything. And One C$5 Million Explorer Just Landed in the Middle of It

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com — On February 2, 2026, the White House launched Project Vault — a $12 billion initiative to build a U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve covering all 60 minerals on the USGS Critical Minerals List. Two days later, Secretary of State Rubio convened the 2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial with 54 countries, confirming more than $30 billion in U.S. government support for secure supply chains in just the prior six months.

This isn’t a subsidy announcement. It’s an allocation event. And the commodities at the centre of it — uranium, rare earths, copper, cobalt — are the same commodities that a C$5 million Canadian explorer just acquired exposure to for the price of a mid-range pickup truck.

The supply fundamentals are stark. The IEA projects a 30% copper shortfall by 2035. Rare earth supplies outside China cover less than 40% of projected demand. Uranium is approaching $92 per pound as reactor demand accelerates alongside AI-driven power infrastructure. The DOE has committed $2.7 billion to expand domestic enrichment capacity. Every one of these commodities appears on the U.S. Critical Minerals List.

The companies already building infrastructure around this thesis are being repriced accordingly. Energy Fuels (TSX: EFR) (NYSE: UUUU), the largest U.S. uranium producer by licensed capacity, is simultaneously building what may become the first commercial-scale Western rare earth separation operation at its White Mesa Mill in Utah. The company achieved 99.9% purity dysprosium oxide in late 2025 and plans commercial heavy REE production by Q4 2026. Its January 2026 acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials created a vertically integrated Western rare earth platform, and shares surged over 53% in January alone.

Uranium Energy (NYSE: UEC) is scaling low-cost in-situ recovery production across Texas, Wyoming, and the Southwest, extracting approximately 700,000 pounds in 2025 and targeting 2 million pounds annually. Its acquisition of Rio Tinto’s Sweetwater mill expanded licensed capacity to 12.1 million pounds per year — making it the largest U.S. uranium company by potential output. With over $210 million in cash and zero debt, UEC is generating cash flow while most peers are still building. Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) controls one of the largest rare earth deposits on Earth at Tanbreez in Greenland, with 27% heavy rare earth content far above industry norms. A $1.5 billion processing JV term sheet with a Saudi conglomerate and a pilot plant breaking ground in early 2026 underscore the geopolitical value of non-Chinese rare earth assets. Neo Performance Materials (TSX: NEO), with a rare earth separation facility in Estonia and a C$1.2 billion market cap, rounds out the Western supply chain — processing the high-purity magnets that EV and defense manufacturers need.

And then there’s the property that every one of those commodities was intercepted on in a single drill campaign.

EagleOne Metals Corporation (CSE: EAGL) (FSE: IJ2) recently signed a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the Poison Springs Uranium/Rare Earths Project — 206.6 acres, 35 miles south of Hanksville, Utah. The 2008 drill program returned mineralized intercepts across uranium, copper, silver, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements neodymium, praseodymium, and europium. The acquisition price: US$50,000. Both uranium and REEs sit on the U.S. Critical Minerals List. Historical drilling by Cotter Corporation in nearby Hatch Canyon during 1978–1979 confirmed widespread mineralization across the area. Follow-up targets sit at less than 100 metres depth. A Triassic Chinle formation target adds potential for copper, vanadium, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and REEs.

EagleOne’s portfolio extends beyond Utah. The 100%-owned Hébécourt Township property sits in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt — over 200 million ounces of gold produced historically — where geochemical work identified two priority gold-copper anomalies. The adjacent Magusi West project returned gold anomalies up to 0.156 ppm and copper up to 186 ppm. A non-binding LOI with Surupampa Metals opens a path to a Peruvian copper-gold property. Four properties, three countries, five commodity groups, and a market cap of approximately C$5 million with a C$240,000 financing pending.

The government is building a $12 billion mineral stockpile. The supply deficit is widening. And EagleOne Metals (CSE: EAGL) just assembled multi-commodity critical minerals exposure across uranium, rare earths, gold, and copper at a valuation that reflects none of it.

For more information on EagleOne Metals Corporation (CSE: EAGL) (FSE: IJ2) and its critical minerals portfolio, visit USANewsGroup.com

Read this and more on EagleOne at: USANewsGroup.com

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2026/03/12/exploring-the-minerals-powering-the-digital-and-energy-future/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

info@usanewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is not a paid advertisement at this time, as MIQ has not yet received compensation for this content, and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). MIQ has not been paid a fee for EagleOne Metals Corporation advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of EagleOne Metals Corporation, and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ does not currently own shares of EagleOne Metals Corporation. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of EagleOne Metals Corporation at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by EagleOne Metals Corporation; this is not currently a paid advertisement as MIQ has not yet received compensation, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES:

1. CarbonCredits.com, Uranium Prices 2026 — https://carboncredits.com/uranium-prices-2026-supply-crunch-and-rising-demand-fuel-a-nuclear-bull-market/

2. U.S. State Department, 2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial — https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/02/2026-critical-minerals-ministerial