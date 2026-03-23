Solful Set to Open Petaluma Cannabis Retail Operation in Early April

PETALUMA, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solful , a premium cannabis brand with award-winning dispensaries in San Francisco, Sebastopol, and Healdsburg, will open its fourth retail location in Petaluma in early April. As one of three cannabis businesses selected to participate in Petaluma’s inaugural Retail Cannabis Pilot Program, Solful will bring its signature high-quality, locally sourced cannabis and elevated retail experience to the Petaluma community.

Located at 5004 Petaluma Blvd North, Solful Petaluma will officially open on Friday, April 10, 2026, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

Solful is recognized for setting the standard in premium, sun-grown cannabis. As the only California dispensary that hand-selects 100% of its flower directly from local farms, Solful ensures the cleanest, freshest, and most carefully cultivated cannabis reaches customers. Its iconic in-store “flower wall,” featuring up to 40 varieties from small Northern California farms, reflects a deep commitment to craft cultivation.

Building on milestones such as six-time recognition as Press Democrat’s Best Dispensary in Sonoma County, becoming the only cannabis company to receive North Bay Biz’s North Bay Gives Award, and setting a new standard as the first dispensary to join 1% for the Planet, Solful has evolved far beyond retail. With manufacturing operations in Santa Rosa and Humboldt County, the company now produces its own Solful-branded products—working with the same trusted farmers to transform their small-batch, sun-grown cannabis into thoughtfully developed signature offerings.

“Solful has grown from being solely a retailer into also producing our own products, partnering with the same small, sun-grown farms we’ve long supported,” said Eli Melrod, CEO and co-founder of Solful. “As we open in Petaluma, we’re proud to bring our uncompromising commitment to quality and local farmers to this community. Our presence in Petaluma expands access to the freshest, most thoughtfully crafted cannabis in the state while creating additional opportunities to support the small farms that define Northern California cannabis.”

Solful’s Petaluma location will offer the company’s hallmark personalized retail experience, supported by one of the most comprehensive cannabis education programs for its staff in the industry. Whether customers are exploring cannabis recreationally or seeking tinctures and other products to support quality of life, Solful’s knowledgeable team provides individualized guidance rooted in care, science, and experience.

About Solful

Founded in 2016, Solful is a sustainable cannabis brand with award-winning dispensaries in San Francisco, Sebastopol, Healdsburg, and Petaluma. Under the leadership of Eli Melrod , co-founder and CEO, Solful directly manages its supply chain to ensure that every cannabis product sourced was planted, grown, nurtured, trimmed, and packaged according to the highest standards of care. Solful has recently expanded into producing its own line of Solful-branded products. After years of building trusted sourcing relationships with local farmers, Solful now collaborates with those same cultivators to transform their small-batch, sun-grown flower into thoughtfully developed signature Solful products. The company is also known for its emphasis on helping bring customers health and happiness. Making cannabis training, education, and culture a priority, Solful has reinvented the cannabis retail and manufacturing space.