CFS-Ontario holds a rally at Queen’s Park against OSAP changes

TORONTO, ON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, ON – The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario alongside thousands of post-secondary students from across the province will be rallying against the OSAP changes and 2% tuition fee increase at Queen’s Park. Students will be joined by provincial and local labour organizations, solidarity partners, and the general public; MPPs will also be in attendance.

WHEN: March 24, 2026, 1:30pm

WHERE: Queen’s Park, Toronto ON

WHO:

Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario (CFS-Ontario)

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

Canadian Union of Public Employees - Ontario (CUPE-Ontario)

Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL)

Additional actions are planned across Ontario including Ottawa, North Bay, Windsor and Thunder Bay. For the rally in Toronto, buses will be coming in from Niagara, Hamilton, Guelph, Waterloo, and the GTA. This rally is part of the CFS-Ontario’s Hands Off Our Education campaign. Students continue to demand:

Grants not loans; remove all interest on OSAP loans;

Stop the tuition hikes;

Halt government interference on admissions, research security plans and student fees.

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in Ontario, representing over 350,000 college and university students in every region of the province.

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