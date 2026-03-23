U.S. Hispanic Business Council endorses Congressman Henry Cuellar for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly endorses Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX) for reelection to the United States House of Representatives. Throughout his time in Congress, Congressman Cuellar has built a record grounded in leadership, service, pragmatism, and a deep commitment to bipartisan governance. He has consistently shown a willingness to work across the aisle to advance practical solutions and deliver meaningful outcomes for the people and communities he represents.

Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, issued the following statement:

“Congressman Henry Cuellar is a leader who understands what it takes to deliver real results for his constituents and the small businesses he represents. At a time when Washington is too often consumed by division and dysfunction, Congressman Cuellar has remained focused on what matters most: strengthening local economies, supporting entrepreneurs, and advancing policies that create opportunity for working families and job creators.”

Palomarez continued:

“Congressman Cuellar’s commitment to service, common sense, and collaboration is exactly the kind of leadership our country needs more of. His approach reflects an understanding that public service is about producing results, not political theater, and that strong communities depend on economic opportunity, responsible leadership, and a government willing to work for the people.”

The USHBC is proud to support Congressman Henry Cuellar and looks forward to continuing to work with him, along with leaders across the political spectrum, to advance policies that promote small business growth, economic opportunity, and a stronger future for American families and entrepreneurs.

To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.

Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.

About the USHBC

​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Media Contact: Katherine Machado O'Hara - katherine@oxigenoproject.com