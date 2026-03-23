Bolder, Brighter Moments Coming to Wrigley Field with Enhanced Daktronics LED Displays





BROOKINGS, S.D., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, is bringing bolder, brighter moments to fans at historic Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, through an LED display refresh. Eight LED displays, totaling more than 8,300 square feet, will bring improved resolution to the ballpark with the Daktronics Renew product line, adding more than 1.4 million LEDs to enhance every moment of a Chicago Cubs game.

“Video boards play a key role in driving fan engagement at the Friendly Confines, and our partnership with Daktronics ensures we continue to raise the bar,” said Cubs Vice President of Content and Production Matt Romito. “With advanced display technology and higher resolution, these upgrades will deliver sharper visuals and real-time content to help amplify the fan experience and energy in the ballpark.”

“The Chicago Cubs trusted us with their initial digital transformation and we’re proud they have continued to put their trust in Daktronics for this next step in their video display presentation at Wrigley Field,” said Daktronics Vice President of Live Events and Spectaculars Jay Parker. “These display upgrades are sure to build on the fantastic game-day experience the Cubs have created in Chicago and will make every moment even more memorable for their fans.”





LED Display Details

While the physical dimensions of the displays remain the same, the resolution improves from a 13HD pixel layout to a 10-millimeter pixel spacing, tripling the amount of pixels per square meter at a lower profile off of the display face for improved viewing angles. This adds 5 million pixels throughout the ballpark for better viewing angles and an overall improved fan experience. Because the size is the same, the existing structure is used, while new video, technology and cabling components are provided to save more than 5 pounds of aluminum per square foot of display.

“Being able to use the existing structure represents a major step forward in overall sustainability practices,” added Parker. “We’re extremely proud to share these sustainability practices with our customers as we continue to improve our products for the future.”





The displays in left and right field, along with two ribbon boards, two upper deck displays and two outfield wall displays, take advantage of this renewable option for LED displays. These will be integrated into the ballpark’s existing display system.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in more than 50% of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

About the Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball’s National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs. The organization’s three main goals are: Win the World Series, Create the World’s Best Guest Experience and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit www.cubs.com.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2025 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

MEDIA RELATIONS

Justin Ochsner

Public Relations/Marketing

Tel 605-692-0200

Email justin.ochsner@daktronics.com

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