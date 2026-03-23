Disclosure of trading in own shares

from March 16 to 20, 2026

Paris – March 23, 2026

Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 27, 2025.

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA 549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77 EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the financial instrument Day of the transaction Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/03/2026 61,444 75.3945 4,632,539.66 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/03/2026 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/03/2026 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/03/2026 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 17/03/2026 56,982 75.3524 4,293,730.46 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 17/03/2026 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 17/03/2026 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 17/03/2026 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 18/03/2026 89,464 72.5728 6,492,652.98 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 18/03/2026 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 18/03/2026 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 18/03/2026 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 19/03/2026 86,291 72.3020 6,239,011.88 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 19/03/2026 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 19/03/2026 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 19/03/2026 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 20/03/2026 144,440 70.6697 10,207,531.47 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 20/03/2026 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 20/03/2026 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 20/03/2026 - - - TQEX * Rounded to four decimal places Sum: 438,621 72.6492 31,865,466.44

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 114,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | X: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com Carla Foucaud Investor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710 carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com

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