Crypto News: Pepeto Reveils Exchange Upgrade While XRP Price Prediction Targets New Highs and Trump Iran Peace Talks Signal a Turning Point

Dubai, UAE, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just delivered a fresh security layer on the exchange with stronger AI filters across the bridging and trading systems that connect Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. But the crypto news here goes far deeper than a product update. The real signal is coming from on-chain data showing wallets linked to major XRP holders entering this presale at unusual sizes, moving at a pace that suggests insider knowledge of the listing date that has not reached the public yet.

Before examining why these addresses are acting with this kind of urgency, the xrp price prediction and fresh Trump Iran peace talk reports show why the broader crypto market stands at a turning point and why informed capital rush into Pepeto presale

Crypto News: Pepeto Upgrade Arrives as the XRP Price Prediction and Trump Peace Talks Signal a Turning Point

This Pepeto update arrived during what could become the most consequential crypto news week of 2026. XRP just bounced above to $1.43 again on March 23 as Trump news related to the war lifted the sentiment, and the XRP price prediction underneath tells a far more important story. The CLARITY Act stablecoin yield dispute was settled this weekend, lifting Polymarket passage odds to 72%. Goldman Sachs continues to grow its XRP allocation, and Ripple processes over 2.7 million on chain transactions daily according to CoinPedia. Analysts put $5 as the starting target with $10 achievable once the Act passes and institutional ETF capital enters.

Here is the catalyst most traders are overlooking. Reports surfaced this weekend that Trump is exploring options to wind down the Iran military operation and open peace negotiations according to CoinGape. If Trump ends what he started, the oil price shock reverses, inflation pressure eases, and the Fed gets the room it needs to lower rates.

Every crypto bull run in recorded history started after a rate cut. The XRP price prediction only gets stronger in that environment because cheaper borrowing pushes capital into altcoins, and presale projects with functional tools always ride the front of that wave.

The crypto news and the XRP price prediction are both pointing the same direction. But $10 XRP still means a 7x on an $85 billion market cap. Nobody built serious wealth in crypto holding a large cap for 7x over years. They identified working projects at ground floor pricing before anyone else showed up, and right now the clearest one sitting in plain sight is Pepeto.

Why Pepeto Exchange Upgrade Is Pulling XRP Whale Money Into the Presale

XRP price prediction made it clear, XRP is not enough, adding an early entry is a must. Pepeto is the project worth watching today, and the exchange tells you everything you need to know. Speed, low fees, and confidence that listed tokens are legitimate are why traders still choose centralized platforms over DeFi. Nobody solved all three at once until Pepeto. Zero cost execution on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, AI that rejects scam code from every listed token before it can be traded, and full self custody of your assets in a single protocol. SolidProof reviewed the full codebase before the presale opened, and the exchange entered its last testing window before the Binance listing.

Capital is flowing in faster than the crypto news can report. Stages planned for multiple weeks are filling in single digit days. On-chain records show major XRP holders committing real capital, because they understand what holding viral presale tokens of a working exchange turns into once a listing opens the floodgates. The crypto news coverage on Pepeto is growing daily.

The XRP price prediction at $10 produces roughly 7x from here over a timeline measured in quarters. Pepeto needs only the Binance listing to deliver multiples far beyond that number, and it will drop very soon according to the team. Once Trump resolves the Iran conflict and rate cuts follow, every indicator around this project points to the strongest return available in crypto this year.

Conclusion

The crypto news, the XRP price prediction building toward $10, and Trump potentially ending the Iran conflict that set up the rate cut catalyst behind every previous rally are all converging at the same time. Wallets that earned generational returns from early XRP are already deep inside this presale because the pattern is identical.

Every cycle teaches the same lesson. The people who tracked where large capital was flowing and acted on it are the ones who tell the success stories.

Presale rounds keep closing faster and the entry price rises with every stage, and the Pepeto official website is still accepting entries from investors who know that a 2026 portfolio missing Pepeto could be this cycle's most expensive regret.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction for 2026?

The base target sits at $5 with $10 on the bullish end. The CLARITY Act reached 72% passage odds and Trump Iran peace talks are creating the rate cut environment that gives the XRP price prediction its strongest foundation ever.

Is Pepeto a good crypto to buy right now?

Pepeto solves the three biggest DeFi problems with zero cost execution, instant multi chain transfers, and AI scam filtering. The Binance listing is approaching and XRP whale wallets are entering through the Pepeto official website presale.







