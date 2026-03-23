HDFC ERGO Urges Travellers to Secure Vietnam Holidays Online Before Departure





Mumbai, Maharashtra, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With multi-city Vietnam trips often involving flights, ferries and overnight transfers, HDFC ERGO highlights why online holiday insurance deserves a place in every travel plan

HDFC ERGO is encouraging Indian travellers planning a holiday in Vietnam to arrange their travel insurance online before departure, as even a well-planned trip can be disrupted by medical emergencies, delayed baggage, missed connections, or last-minute booking changes.

Vietnam is Popular, but it is Not Always Simple to Navigate

Vietnam continues to attract Indian travellers with its mix of city life, heritage, beaches, food, and nature. But unlike destinations that can be covered from one base, Vietnam usually involves movement across regions.

A first-time itinerary often runs from Hanoi in the north to Da Nang or Hoi An in central Vietnam, and then onward to Ho Chi Minh City in the south. That means travellers may depend on domestic flights, road transfers, ferries, cruises, or overnight travel to complete the journey.

With each added connection, the chances of disruption also rise.

A Missed Connection or Medical Issue Can Quickly Change the Trip

HDFC ERGO notes that even a small disruption can affect the overall holiday. A delayed flight may lead to an unplanned hotel stay, extra meal costs, or changes to onward bookings. Lost or delayed baggage can force travellers to replace essentials at short notice.





Medical situations can be even more stressful. Even a minor illness or injury may result in unexpected costs when treatment is needed abroad, especially if the traveller is trying to arrange care in an unfamiliar place.





Buying Vietnam travel insurance online before departure helps travellers prepare for such situations in advance, rather than dealing with them only after the trip has been affected.

A First-Time Vietnam Route That Keeps Travel More Manageable

For first-time visitors, a north-to-south journey usually works well because it keeps the holiday structured and avoids unnecessary backtracking.





Hanoi is often the starting point, offering a strong introduction to Vietnam through its old quarters, street food, lakes, and historic landmarks. Many travellers then add a bay cruise to experience the dramatic coastal scenery that has become one of the country’s most recognisable attractions.





In central Vietnam, Da Nang and Hoi An bring a slower pace, combining beaches, heritage streets, and a more relaxed stretch in the middle of the holiday.





The trip often ends in Ho Chi Minh City, where museums, markets, cafés, and day outings towards the Mekong region create a different mood from the north.

Insurance Should Match the Trip, Not be Bought as an Afterthought

According to HDFC ERGO, travellers should choose insurance based on the shape of the holiday they are actually taking.





Those with multiple internal flights may want to review the benefits linked to delay, cancellation, and missed connections. Travellers checking in baggage should understand what support is available if luggage is delayed or lost. Those planning cruises, cycling tours, trekking, or similar activities should also check whether such plans are included, excluded, or covered only under specific terms.





The idea is simple. The policy should reflect the trip on paper, not just the destination name.

Reading the Policy Properly can Prevent Confusion Later

HDFC ERGO also advises travellers to go beyond the headline benefits and read the policy wording with care before purchase.





Medical cover, evacuation support when medically advised, trip disruption benefits, baggage support, and passport-related assistance are among the most relevant areas for international travel. At the same time, exclusions linked to pre-existing conditions, intoxication, or higher-risk activities should not be ignored.





In many cases, the fine print determines how smoothly assistance works when the traveller actually needs support.

Buying Online Holiday Insurance is Easier When the Basics are Right

The company recommends a few simple steps while purchasing online holiday insurance. Travellers should enter the destination and travel dates accurately, disclose health information truthfully, complete the purchase before the journey begins, and keep the policy certificate available on both phone and email.





It also helps to save emergency assistance numbers in advance and keep digital copies of passports, visas, tickets, and hotel bookings ready in case they are needed later.

These small steps can make a difference when time is limited and support is needed quickly.

Good Documentation Can Make Claims Smoother

HDFC ERGO adds that travellers can reduce stress during the claims process by keeping the right records from the start.





Written medical notes, itemised hospital bills, baggage reports filed promptly with airlines, and receipts for emergency purchases can all help support a claim. Travellers often overlook these details while dealing with the disruption itself, but they become important once reimbursement or assistance is requested.

Planning the Route and the Protection Together Makes More Sense

For Indian travellers, Vietnam offers variety, energy, and memorable contrasts from one stop to the next. HDFC ERGO says the best way to enjoy that journey is to plan the route well and put protection in place before departure, so unexpected disruptions do not end up defining the holiday.





MediaContact:

Name: Jacksen Abraham

Designation: Public Relations Manager

Company: HDFC Ergo General Insurance Ltd.

Email: Jacksen.Abraham@hdfcergo.com

Phone: +91 22 4923 4500

Website: www.hdfcergo.com

Address: HDFC Ergo House, 8th Floor, Mindspace, Malad (West), Mumbai – 400064,

Maharashtra, India









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