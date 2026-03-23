UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

FREEHOLD, NJ, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH’s First Quarter 2026 results will be released on Thursday, April 30, 2026, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit , in the Financials section.

To participate in the webcast, select the webcast icon on the homepage of the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the Upcoming Events section. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 1, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 855-669-9658 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 2161306. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit .

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 145 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 27,100 developed homesites, of which 11,000 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 145 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, and one community in Pennsylvania, containing 113 sites, that UMH owns and operates through its joint ventures with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062



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