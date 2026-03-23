Crypto News: Pepeto Announces $8.3M In Funds the While Bitcoin Price Prediction Signals Bull Run And Markets Search For Next Dogecoin

Dubai, UAE, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto announces $8.3 million in presale capital raised, and every signal matches what appeared right before Dogecoin created millionaires out of ordinary holders. Rounds are filling in days, community expansion is outrunning projects spending ten times more on marketing, and the on chain profiles entering this presale look identical to the addresses that quietly accumulated DOGE through late 2020 before anyone else noticed.

The timing could never be better, as the Bitcoin price prediction is heading toward $200,000 and the crypto news is pointing toward a bull run setup that historically sends early stage projects into entirely new territory.

Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Speeds Up as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Confirms the Bull Run Setup

Pepeto crossed $8.3 million during a week where the Bitcoin price prediction got materially stronger. BTC trades at $71,011 on March 23 after recovering from the short correction on 22 March, and institutional conviction is accelerating. Morgan Stanley is moving forward with plans for a spot bitcoin ETF according to Investing News. Strategy accumulated 89,618 BTC in the first quarter alone and now controls 761,068 coins, making this the largest Q1 buying spree since late 2024. Trump appointee Kevin Warsh, who has publicly favored lower borrowing costs, takes over the Federal Reserve chair in May.

The March 18 Fed meeting held rates at 3.5% to 3.75%, but the Bitcoin price prediction improves from here because Warsh in the chair means cuts arrive sooner than current projections suggest, and Trump signaling that the Iran war could end very soon is fueling those predictions. Goldman Sachs models two cuts for this year according to CoinDesk. Easier financial conditions later in 2026 are the exact backdrop that preceded every major crypto rally on record. The Bitcoin price prediction at $200,000 offers a 2.8x from current levels. But a 2.8x on a $1.3 trillion asset unfolds over years.

The people who built real wealth in crypto identified the correct early stage entry before the broader run validated their conviction. That is precisely what is unfolding inside Pepeto today. The crypto news keeps drawing the Dogecoin comparison, and the numbers make the reason clear.

Pepeto Follows the Dogecoin Path With Working Tools DOGE Never Had

The Bitcoin price prediction climbing toward $200,000 makes the Pepeto case worth examining closely. This presale is growing the same way Dogecoin grew before a 10,000% run reshaped thousands of portfolios. Dogecoin traded at fractions of a penny while a small circle accumulated quietly, and when the cycle turned those positions became life altering money. The identical dynamic is playing out inside Pepeto right now, with rounds closing faster every week and the crypto news coverage going viral across every community.

Here is where the two paths permanently split. Dogecoin produced $85 billion in market value on zero functional tools. Attention alone created the price, and once that attention shifted the token fell 87% from its top. Pepeto combines that community fire with a functioning DeFi exchange, and that is why the crypto news around this project is expanding faster than anything else this cycle.

"I have tracked hundreds of presales and this is the first time I have seen genuine viral community energy fused with real exchange infrastructure built by someone from Binance. This project might shock us all," said a crypto market analyst following Pepeto's development.

Dogecoin went vertical after a single Elon Musk post. Shiba Inu followed months later. Rumors are now circulating that Pepeto is the next name on his radar, and as the bitcoin price prediction moves toward $200,000 while Morgan Stanley files its spot ETF, one mention from that account could transform presale positions into the kind of returns that built Dogecoin fortunes overnight.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin price prediction is heading toward $200,000, Morgan Stanley is pushing forward with a spot ETF, Strategy controls 761,068 BTC, and past cycles show that once BTC confirms its direction, viral meme projects with real utility capture the overflow faster than any other category. The crypto news is confirming that setup in real time.

The addresses filling this presale see a direct line to the next Dogecoin outcome: Viral community energy growing faster than any project in 2026, plus whispers of an Elon Musk potential tweet about the project hours before its official launch. Perhaps those addresses have information on the Binance listing timeline and the Elon Musk confirmation that has not gone public.

Every day that passes brings the launch date closer. Entry amounts are climbing, and that pattern only appears when the capital inside clearly sees the outcome to expect. The Pepeto official website is open now, where the people who hesitated on Dogecoin and carrying the cost of that decision are entering with size right now.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The crypto news on the Bitcoin price prediction puts $150,000 as the base case with $200,000 projections, supported by Morgan Stanley filing a spot ETF, Strategy controlling 761,068 BTC, and rate cut expectations under incoming Fed chair Kevin Warsh.

Is Pepeto the best crypto to buy now?

Pepeto passed $8.28 million with verified audits, working exchange tools, Dogecoin level viral energy, and growing Elon Musk rumors. The Pepeto official website has the presale open before the Binance listing.







