From WCC to Space: Astronaut Aisha Bowe Returns to take Center Stage at TEDxWCC





ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisha Bowe – Blue Origin astronaut, former NASA rocket scientist and STEM entrepreneur – will return to her roots at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) next month as the featured speaker at TEDxWCC.

A WCC alumna, Bowe will join five additional speakers for an evening of powerful talks centered on this year’s theme, “Beyond One Voice,” highlighting how different perspectives drive innovation, understanding and change.

The free event, open to the public, begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, in the Morris Lawrence Building on WCC’s campus. Seating is limited. Registration is encouraged through the TEDxWCC webpage.

The evening will open with student poster presentations and live, interactive improvisational performances. Mainstage talks begin at 6:30 p.m. on the TEDx red circle stage.

Bowe made history in April 2025 as part of an all-female Blue Origin crew that traveled to space. She attended WCC from 2003 to 2005 before transferring to the University of Michigan, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aerospace engineering. After working as a rocket scientist for NASA, she founded two technology companies — LINGO, which creates hands-on coding kits for students, and STEMBoard, an engineering firm. Bowe’s journey, from discovering her passion for math in a WCC pre-algebra class to preparing for space, has inspired audiences worldwide. Today, she travels globally as a speaker and advocate for STEM education.

Additional TEDxWCC speakers include:

Brandon Tucker, Ph.D. — Executive Vice President for Instruction at WCC, Tucker will present “Maintaining Your ‘Why’ During Disruptive Times,” exploring how purpose can guide individuals and institutions through change and uncertainty. He also serves on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Industrial Advisory Committee on semiconductor workforce development.

Kei Graves, Ph.D. — A WCC Humanities and Global Studies faculty member, Graves will present “Beauty Alone Won’t Save Us, But What We Do With It Might,” examining how perceptions of beauty shape identity, belonging and community.

Michael M. White, Ed.D. — A U.S. Army veteran, corporate trainer and nonprofit founder, White will present “DFIR – Reset (Data, Facts, Information and Results),” focusing on how evidence-based thinking can strengthen decision-making and expand opportunity.

Gail Wolkoff — Founder of Educate Youth, Wolkoff will present “The Power of Laughter,” highlighting how humor can foster connection, healing and shared understanding.

Jacqueline Cuevas — A disability rights advocate and board member of Disability Rights Michigan, Cuevas will present “Dismantling the ‘System,’” exploring how personal storytelling and advocacy can challenge limiting labels and empower communities.

TEDxWCC is part of the global TEDx program, which brings independently organized events to communities worldwide to share ideas worth spreading.

TEDxWCC

What: TEDxWCC

TEDxWCC When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9

5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9 Where: Washtenaw Community College, Morris Lawrence Building, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor

Washtenaw Community College, Morris Lawrence Building, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor Cost: Free and open to the public

Free and open to the public Online: Visit TEDxWCC



About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been opening doors to success for students and the community for 60 years, providing education and training in a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as liberal arts, health care, business, STEM, advanced transportation and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs to meet student needs. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop specialized training programs to meet the region’s workforce needs.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7000750f-758f-417e-8d1b-8dbccca543bd