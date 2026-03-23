CHOW Investor Alert: ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit – Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Concealed Market Manipulation: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CHOW) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between September 16, 2025, and December 10, 2025. Find out if you qualify to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

CHOW shares collapsed 84.3% on December 10, 2025, falling from $11.70 to $1.83 per share, a loss of $9.87 per share, after NYSE American halted trading twice due to volatility stemming from a market manipulation scheme. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 12, 2026.

How a Coordinated Promotional Scheme Allegedly Inflated CHOW's Stock

Microcap IPOs with extremely small public floats have become targets for coordinated pump-and-dump operations. CHOW sold just 2.6 million ordinary shares at $4.00 per share in its September 2025 IPO, raising $10.4 million in gross proceeds. That limited supply meant even modest coordinated buying could produce outsized price swings. On its very first trading day, CHOW opened at $8.00, surged to an intraday high of $21.91, and closed at $12.61 on volume of 1.4 million shares.

The lawsuit contends that impersonators posing as licensed financial advisors used WhatsApp groups, social media advertisements, and fabricated research memoranda to create artificial demand. These promoters allegedly promised investors returns of "120%-150%" and circulated materials claiming insider-level access to management's strategic plans.

Key Market Manipulation Allegations for Shareholders

– Fraudulent promoters allegedly used aliases and stolen photographs to impersonate financial professionals, soliciting investors through social media into messaging-app "trading groups"

– Fabricated memoranda touted specific revenue targets, including raising single-customer ARPU from $100,000 to $250,000 by 2028, and projected gross margins exceeding 60%

– The complaint alleges CHOW's registration statement and public disclosures omitted any reference to the realized risk of fraudulent trading activity or coordinated market manipulation

– The sole IPO underwriter, US Tiger Securities, had been fined and censured by FINRA in April 2025 for deficient anti-money laundering controls related to suspicious deposits of low-priced securities

– Repeated unexplained volume spikes occurred throughout the Class Period, including a twenty-one-fold surge on October 31, 2025, with no corresponding news or filings from the Company

– Trading was halted twice by NYSE American on December 10, 2025, before the stock lost 84.3% of its value in a single session

The Underwriter's FINRA Disciplinary History

The lawsuit highlights that US Tiger Securities had also served as underwriter for other recent microcap IPOs that experienced near-identical patterns of extreme run-ups followed by catastrophic declines. Smart Digital Group Limited lost 86.4% following trading halts by NASDAQ and the SEC. DarkIris Inc. declined from $10.43 to $1.29 per share after its own halt. The action claims these patterns underscore the structural vulnerability of CHOW's low-float offering.

"This case presents important questions about market manipulation disclosure obligations in the microcap IPO sector. When a company's stock experiences extraordinary volatility driven by coordinated fraudulent promotion, investors are entitled to know whether the issuer and its underwriter were aware of or facilitated the conditions that made such manipulation possible." – Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP – Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by May 12, 2026.