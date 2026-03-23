CWH Investor Alert: Camping World Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit – Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Management Allegedly Concealed Inventory Deterioration: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) during the period April 29, 2025 through February 24, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

CWH shares declined 24.8% on October 29, 2025, closing at $12.65, and fell an additional 16.5% on February 25, 2026, closing at $9.06, following corrective disclosures that revealed deteriorating margins, a $109.1 million net loss, and the immediate suspension of the Company's quarterly cash dividend.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Fiduciaries overseeing portfolios that held CWH securities during the Class Period face distinct obligations. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA") establishes a structured process for lead plaintiff appointment, and institutional shareholders with substantial holdings are frequently well-positioned to serve in this capacity. The lawsuit contends that Camping World and certain officers issued materially misleading statements regarding the Company's inventory management capabilities and expense reduction trajectory.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Pension funds and asset managers with fiduciary duties should consider the following when evaluating this action:

– The PSLRA favors appointing the movant with the largest financial interest as lead plaintiff, giving institutional holders a procedural advantage

– Serving as lead plaintiff carries no additional financial obligation; counsel fees are paid from any recovery obtained on behalf of the entire class

– Fiduciaries who fail to evaluate recovery opportunities in securities class actions may face questions regarding their duty of prudence

– The class action mechanism allows institutional holders to pursue recovery without disrupting existing portfolio management or trading strategies

– The Court has set May 11, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit asserts that between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026, the Company's public statements overstated its data-driven inventory management approach and the sustainability of its expense reduction plans. As alleged, these misrepresentations inflated CWH's trading price, causing institutional purchasers to acquire shares at artificially elevated levels. The February 2026 disclosure revealed a $38.7 million decline in gross profit, a 247 basis point contraction in total gross margin, and SG&A improvement of only 190 basis points against prior guidance of 300 to 400 basis points.

Case Summary

The securities action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As pleaded, the Company's purported ability to "surgically manage" inventory using "sophisticated data analytics" lacked a reasonable basis, and the need for "strict, corrective inventory management objectives" was not timely disclosed to the investing public.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their substantial holdings and fiduciary obligations position them to serve effectively as lead plaintiffs and to help ensure that the interests of the entire class are vigorously represented." – Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION – Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.