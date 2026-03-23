Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: Rare Stock Loss Quantifies Investor Damages Following Phase III Study Failure Disclosure

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) securities of a pending securities class action. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is April 6, 2026.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Ultragenyx securities between August 3, 2023 and December 26, 2025.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

The December 29, 2025 After-Hours Disclosure

From a closing price of $34.19 on December 26, 2025, Ultragenyx shares declined to $19.72 following corrective disclosures on December 29, 2025. The lawsuit maintains that this $14.47 per share decline---approximately 42.32%---reflects the market's removal of artificial inflation previously embedded in RARE's share price due to undisclosed clinical trial risks and misleading confidence statements.

Alleged Investor Damages and Loss Causation

• December 26, 2025 closing price: $34.19 per share

• December 29, 2025 post-disclosure price: $19.72 per share

• Single-day decline: 42.32% (approximately $14.47 per share)

• July 2025 partial disclosure also caused a 25.12% decline (from $41.44 to $31.03)

• Plaintiffs assert the declines reflect removal of artificial inflation caused by alleged misrepresentations

• Loss causation allegedly established by direct connection between corrective disclosures and stock price declines

Check your eligibility to participate or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

What the Disclosure Revealed

The lawsuit maintains that the December 29, 2025 disclosure revealed that both Phase III studies failed to achieve statistical significance on their primary endpoints. According to plaintiffs' assertions, despite achieving bone mineral density improvements, there was no corresponding reduction in fracture rates. The Company attributed the results to a "low fracture rate in the placebo group" and trends that "did not meet statistical significance."

The Alleged Artificial Inflation Revelation

Plaintiffs assert that the stock price declines quantify the economic harm suffered by Class Period purchasers who relied on the integrity of the market price. The lawsuit maintains that management's repeated confidence statements about setrusumab's efficacy potential artificially inflated the stock price, and that the corrective disclosures removed this artificial inflation as the market learned the truth about the failed clinical studies.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses," noted Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "We are committed to representing investors who believe they were harmed by the alleged misrepresentations."

Discuss your case with our attorneys or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

(212) 363-7500

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

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