Newly Formed National Employment Equity Council Calls for Federal Action on Years’ Old Promises

OTTAWA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives from 20 labour unions, human rights, advocacy, and community-based organizations from across Canada today announced the launch of the National Employment Equity Council, a national coordinating body established to advance the modernization of Canada’s employment equity framework.

The Council’s mandate is to advocate for the full implementation of the 2023 Employment Equity Act Task Force report, monitor progress, advance national awareness, and hold institutions accountable to their commitments. This includes its 2023 promise to recognize Black people and 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals as employment equity groups, adding on to the existing four groups (indigenous people, women, people with disabilities and racialized people).

The Council announced the appointment of its inaugural Co-Chairs: Nicholas Marcus Thompson, President and CEO of the Black Class Action Secretariat; Tyler Boyce, Executive Director of Enchanté Network; and Phylomène Zangio, Founder, New Brunswick Provincial Council for People of African Descent and former Chair of the New Brunswick Human Rights Commission.

As Canada adapts to a changing world and works to build a stronger economy, the Council emphasized the importance of ensuring that all Canadians have a fair opportunity to contribute to their full potential and be represented in decision-making across federally regulated sectors.

The Employment Equity Act applies to approximately one million workers in sectors including the federal public service, banking, telecommunications and transportation.

“Canada cannot build a strong economy if large segments of its workforce remain excluded from decision-making,” said Nicholas Marcus Thompson, Co-Chair of the Council. “The time for consultation has passed, the next federal budget must take concrete steps to implement the Task Force recommendations, including the addition of new employment equity groups.”

“Employment equity is a matter of human rights and fairness,” said Ketty Nivyabandi, Secretary General of Amnesty International Canada’s English-speaking section. “Modernizing the legislation is essential to ensure that workplaces across the country reflect the diversity and dignity of the people who contribute to them.”

“Workers across federally regulated sectors deserve workplaces where opportunity is fair and transparent,” said Nathan Prier, President of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees. “We are calling on the government to move forward with meaningful reforms that strengthen accountability and deliver real results for workers.”

The announcement is being made in connection with the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and comes at a time when governments and employers are implementing workforce adjustments across sectors.

The Council will engage with government, labour and civil society partners to advance the timely implementation of the Task Force recommendations and support the modernization of Canada’s employment equity framework.

Watch the full press conference here .



Media Contact:

National Employment Equity Council

info@employmentequitycouncil.ca

Background

The National Employment Equity Council brings together 20 labour unions, human rights, advocacy and community-based organizations from across Canada working to advance employment equity and address systemic barriers in federally regulated workplaces.

On March 9, 2026, participating organizations convened to formally establish the Council, ratifying its Terms of Reference and a Founding Resolution outlining its mandate, governance structure and initial advocacy priorities.

Participating organizations include the following, with additional organizations continuing to join the Council:

Amnesty International Canada’s English-speaking section Black Class Action Secretariat Enchanté Network Black Opportunity Fund Federation of Black Canadians Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE) National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) Black Queer Canada Canadian Centre for Women’s Empowerment The Social Economy through Social Inclusion Roundtable on Black History Month Black Youth Socio-Economic Development Summit (SdesJ) Black Coalition of Quebec New Brunswick Provincial Council for People of African Descent African Nova Scotian Justice Institute Operation Black Vote Canada Black Undergraduate Coalition Pride at Work Canada

The Council is focused on advancing the implementation of the Employment Equity Act Task Force report (2023) and strengthening accountability to ensure that federally regulated workplaces reflect the full range of talent in Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3735f1b3-55f0-4f84-af82-8ea19c9cb83c