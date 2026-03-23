IPG Defense to Participate at 2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium & Exposition in Huntsville Alabama

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics today announced that IPG Defense will exhibit at AUSA Global Force Symposium & Exposition in Huntsville Alabama from March 24th through March 26th, 2026.

Showcasing Directed Energy Solutions to Advance Army Readiness

IPG Defense will showcase its CROSSBOW™ HEL counter-UAS systems, with expert staff on hand to discuss the capabilities of these laser-based directed energy solutions for defending against drone threats. Attendees, including key military leaders from Army and Joint Commands, as well as private-sector operators, will have the opportunity to explore how these technologies can be integrated to enhance operational effectiveness.

IPG Defense in Huntsville Strengthens Presence and Opportunities

“Our newly opened IPG Defense facility here in Huntsville provides our customers and partners easy access to experience our range of laser defense solutions, and more importantly, meet with our team who have deep industry experience and extensive laser expertise,” said Dr. Ben Allison, VP of IPG Defense Products. “AUSA Global Force in Huntsville is the perfect opportunity to display our technologies in our own backyard for industry leaders and private operators who continue to be challenged by drone threats and require solutions like CROSSBOW to protect their operations from escalating drone threats.”

For more information about IPG Defense, please visit: IPG-Defense.com

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability, and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide.

Contact

Dr. Ben Allison

VP, IPG Defense Products

+1 256-715-5750

ballison@IPGPhotonics.com