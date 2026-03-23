AtlasClear Announces Commencement of Dawson James Clearing Operations

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) (“AtlasClear” or the “Company”), a financial services company building modern clearing, custody, and trading infrastructure, today announced that Dawson James Securities, Inc. has commenced clearing operations through Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., AtlasClear’s wholly owned self-clearing broker-dealer subsidiary.

The onboarding of Dawson James represents the first major introducing broker integration on Wilson-Davis’ enhanced clearing platform. During the integration process, the Company completed targeted enhancements to its clearing technology stack to support multi-client scalability. These infrastructure upgrades position the platform to significantly reduce onboarding timelines for future correspondent clients.

AtlasClear operates a fixed-cost clearing infrastructure. As additional introducing brokers transition onto the platform, incremental transaction and commission revenue can scale efficiently against this base, supporting operating leverage and margin expansion.

John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear, said, “With Dawson James now live on our platform, we’ve reached a meaningful inflection point. This integration allowed us to further optimize our clearing infrastructure for scalable, multi-client deployment. The enhanced architecture positions us to onboard additional correspondents efficiently and translate our active pipeline into sustainable revenue growth.”

Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear, added, “Our clearing model is designed to generate operating leverage. Each new introducing broker contributes incremental transaction revenue against a fixed-cost infrastructure base. Dawson James represents the first integration under our enhanced architecture, with additional correspondent opportunities progressing through the pipeline.”

AtlasClear continues to advance discussions with prospective broker-dealer partners as it scales its correspondent clearing platform through Wilson-Davis.

Watch the latest episode of Clearing the View discussing the Dawson James onboarding and platform scalability: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaT0doXcT0g

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) is building a cutting-edge, technology-enabled financial services platform designed to modernize trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its subsidiary Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, and its pending acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit www.atlasclear.com .

To stay up to date on AtlasClear’s platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company’s YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings’ current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foreseeable," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "proposed," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "trends," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements as to (i) the closing of the Company’s planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp, including the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, (ii) the Company’s expectations regarding planned future growth and financial results, (iii) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations regarding future financings, (iv) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations as to future operational results, (v) AtlasClear Holdings’ anticipated growth strategy, including its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, and (vi) the financial technology of AtlasClear Holdings. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. For additional details regarding risks and uncertainties, please refer to AtlasClear Holdings’ filings with the SEC, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed September 29, 2025. AtlasClear Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

Email: AtlasClearIR@atlasclear.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson, CEO

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Email: jramson@pcgadvisory.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f0c9bef-b607-4d00-a183-c2eff4667e93