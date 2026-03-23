Century Aluminum Promotes Levi Chaffin to Senior Vice President of Operations, Americas

CHICAGO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today announced that Levi Chaffin has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations, Americas. He will continue to lead Century’s operations in the United States and Jamaica.

“Levi has been an instrumental part of Century’s success, setting the bar for operational excellence across our locations in the US and Jamaica,” said Jesse Gary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Century Aluminum. “Over the past several years, he has driven significant improvements in operational performance and capital discipline. Building on that momentum, Levi will now drive our operational priorities across the Americas with a focus on safe production, improved efficiency, and workforce development, while bringing valuable perspective to our corporate strategy as a new member of the senior leadership team.”

Before taking the helm of operations for the Americas, Chaffin served as Plant Manager, directing operations at Century’s Sebree smelter, where he led a team of approximately 650 employees. He holds a degree in Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Louisville and a Certificate of Management Excellence from Harvard Business School Executive Education. Chaffin is a Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional (CMRP) and a Project Management Professional (PMP) and holds certifications as a Six Sigma Black Belt and in Behavioral Leadership.

About Century Aluminum Company

With its corporate headquarters located in Chicago, IL, Century Aluminum owns and operates primary aluminum smelting facilities in the United States and Iceland and is the majority owner and managing partner of the Jamalco alumina refinery in Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Investors: Chad Rigg, 312.696.3132, investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com

Media: Tawn Earnest, 614.698.6351, tawn.earnest@centuryaluminum.com