Thurgood Marshall College Fund hosts its annual Presidents & Chancellors Fly-In on March 24

Washington, D.C., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will host its annual Presidents & Chancellors Fly-In (Fly-In) on March 24 in Washington, D.C.

The Fly-In is a pivotal event for presidents and chancellors from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), historically Black community colleges (HBCCs) and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs). The event facilitates engagement with key stakeholders, including members of Congress, executive branch officials and corporate leaders to address issues, legislation and policy that impact TMCF member schools and the broader higher education community.

“This is one of our most important events of the year. It’s fundamental for our presidents and chancellors to make connections with others who can and will have policy and financial influence on their institutions, HBCUs and PBIs in general,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said.

The Fly-In programming will kick-off with a panel discussion with U.S. Representatives Burgess Owens and Alma Adams; a presentation and panel discussion on AI and the workforce; a panel featuring CEO’s offering their unique perspective on building the workforce for the future; a fireside chat with Nicholas Kent, Under Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education; as well as a roundtable with U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Katie Britt. The Fly-In will culminate with a reception in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

The Fly-In serves as a pillar of TMCF’s continuous effort to advocate for federal legislation and policies that facilitate the growth of HBCUs, HBCCs and PBIs. The Fly-In also provides a forum for TMCF member school presidents and chancellors to access resources to build capacity and strengthen the academic and financial support students need to graduate.