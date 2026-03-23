Host Hotels & Resorts Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call to be Held on May 7, 2026

BETHESDA, Md., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, will report first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results and business outlook on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:

USA/Canada Toll Free Number 833-461-5787 Conference ID 556938464

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

A replay of the call will be available Thursday, May 7, 2026 until Wednesday, August 5, 2026 via webcast on the Company’s website.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 71 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic joint ventures.