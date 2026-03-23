Vor Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BOSTON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that, in November 2025 and on March 23, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 215,700 shares of Vor Bio’s common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing the right to receive an aggregate of 46,235 shares of Vor Bio’s common stock to 8 newly hired employees. The foregoing stock options and RSUs were granted as material inducements to employment with Vor Bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the Vor Biopharma Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

The stock options have a ten-year term and exercise prices that range from $7.95 to $24.11 per share, which equal the closing price of Vor Bio’s common stock on the respective grant dates of the stock options. The options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the following 36 months, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grants.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com