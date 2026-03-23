Atlantic Petroleum -Financial Calendar 2026 update – new date for Annual report and AGM

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2026-03-23 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) hereby announces an update to the financial calendar for 2026:
Referring to press release released earlier today.
The annual accounts for 2025 which in the financial calendar were scheduled to be issued on 31st March 2026 are now, pending a debt solution , now scheduled to be issued 30th April 2026
The Annual General Metting which in the financial calendar was scheduled to be held on 30th April 2026 is now scheduled to be held on 22nd May 2026.
Updated Financial Calendar
- Thursday 30th April: Annual Accounts 2025 to be issued.
- Friday 22nd May: Annual General Meeting.
- Friday 29th May: 1st Quarter 2026 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
- Monday 31st August: 2nd Quarter 2026 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
- Monday 30th November: 3rd Quarter 2026 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
Atlantic Petroleum in brief:
Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.
Further Details:
Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.
Announcement no.2/2026
Issued 23-03-2026
P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O. Box 1228
FO-110 Tórshavn
Faroe Islands
Website: www.petroleum.fo