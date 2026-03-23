Rogers Communications 1Q26 Investment Community Teleconference April 22, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) plans to release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted at about.rogers.com/investor-relations. Rogers management will host its quarterly teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results and outlook at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Rogers’ website at about.rogers.com/investor-relations. Alternatively, the teleconference can be accessed by dialing 647-361-2258 (1-844-282-4459 toll free Canada/USA). When prompted, callers are required to enter passcode 3793238# for admittance to the call.

An archive of the presentation will be available at this same website following the teleconference. In addition, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks following the teleconference by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll free Canada/USA) and providing access code 5372834#.

Also, a reminder that Rogers Communications Inc. will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, as an in-person and online (hybrid) meeting, at 333 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario and online via webcast. Further details can be found at about.rogers.com/investor-relations.

About Rogers:

Rogers is Canada’s communications, sports and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or about.rogers.com/investor-relations.

For further Information:

Investor Relations

1-844-801-4792

investor.relations@rci.rogers.com