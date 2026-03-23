Rally House Celebrates Opening Day with Exclusive Giveaways and Showcase at Chestnut Street Location

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House is ready to kick off baseball season with an exciting Phillies Opening Day celebration at its Chestnut Street location, bringing fans closer to the action with exclusive deals, giveaways, and premium team gear.

On March 25, fans can stop by Rally House on Chestnut Street to enjoy a lineup of special promotions designed to get them geared up for the season.

The first 100 customers in store will receive a Rally House Opening Day Scratcher, offering up to 40% off their next MLB purchase, the perfect opportunity to stock up on the latest team apparel. In addition, four lucky shoppers will each win a $100 Rally House gift card, adding even more excitement to the day. As part of the celebration, customers can shop a special in-store showcase from Vineyard Vines, featuring a new exclusive line of Philadelphia Phillies gear.

Rally House is proud to be the go-to destination for Philadelphia baseball fans, offering an extensive assortment of officially licensed Philadelphia Phillies merchandise. From on-field hats and jerseys to stylish apparel and accessories, Rally House is your home for outrageously authentic team gear straight from the source.

Whether you're heading to the ballpark or celebrating from the city, Rally House Philadelphia is the ultimate stop to get game-day ready this Opening Day.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retail company, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 300 locations across 27 states.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com