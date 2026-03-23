Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney Discusses the CHITA Vinca Recliner with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans continue to spend more time at home, the way people approach comfort, productivity, and relaxation is evolving. Recently, Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney teamed with CHITA Living to share insights on how shifting routines — from remote work to caring for young children — are influencing the demand for more supportive and versatile home furnishings.

During segments, Marisa discussed how prolonged sitting has become a daily reality for many, increasing the need for seating that can better support posture and reduce strain throughout the day. To help, the CHITA Vinca Recliner offers a triple-motor system that independently adjusts the headrest, backrest, and lumbar support — allowing users to personalize their position and help reduce neck and back strain throughout the day.

Marisa also highlighted the unique needs of parents, particularly those with newborns, who require comfortable, functional seating for feeding, soothing, and extended periods of use. The Vinca Recliner has smooth gliding and swivel motion, which provides a quiet, gentle experience for feeding and soothing, while flared armrests help reduce arm fatigue.

As always, safety remains an important factor, particularly in nursery environments, where certifications such as GREENGUARD Gold can provide added peace of mind by supporting better indoor air quality.

Beyond work and parenting, there is a growing demand for furniture that can transition seamlessly throughout the day. Features like reclining functionality, built-in USB and USB-C charging ports, and side storage pockets reflect how brands like CHITA Living are incorporating convenience into everyday living.

Consumers interested in learning more about the CHITA Vinca Recliner can visit chitaliving.com and for a limited time, shoppers can also use promo code DAILY15 to receive an additional 15% off their purchase.

About Marisa Brahney

Emmy-award winning television host and lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney has been lighting up TV screens across the country for more than 15 years. A former news anchor and born storyteller with the gift of gab, Marisa has spent her career building creative, must-see television on channels like NBC and News 12 New Jersey and made numerous national news appearances.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of CHITA Living

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ade78027-f479-4b0b-96db-d09229a171f5