Rally House Celebrates Opening Day with Exclusive Giveaways and Showcase in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House is stepping up to the plate this Opening Day with an exciting in-store event at its Wrigleyville location, giving fans even more reason to celebrate baseball season in style.

On March 25, fans visiting Rally House Wrigleyville can take part in a lineup of exclusive promotions and giveaways designed to get them game-day ready.

The first 100 customers in the store on 3/25 will receive a Rally House Opening Day Scratcher, offering up to 40% off their next MLB purchase - perfect for stocking up on the latest team gear. Additionally, four lucky shoppers will each win a $100 Rally House gift card, adding even more excitement to the day’s festivities. Fans can also explore a special in-store showcase from Greyson Clothiers, featuring a new exclusive line of Chicago Cubs apparel.

As the go-to destination for Chicago baseball fans, Rally House offers an unmatched selection of officially licensed gear for both the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. From on-field hats and jerseys to everyday apparel and accessories, Rally House is your home for outrageously authentic team merchandise straight from the source.

Whether you're heading to the ballpark or watching from home, Rally House Wrigleyville is the ultimate stop to gear up and celebrate Opening Day.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retail company, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 300 locations across 27 states.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com