D-BOX Technologies Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTREAL, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:DBO) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted the Corporation's Notice of Intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”).

The NCIB will commence on March 27, 2026 and will terminate on March 26, 2027, or such earlier date as the Corporation may complete its purchases pursuant to the Notice of Intention filed with the TSX. Under the NCIB, the Corporation is authorized to purchase up to 20,960,088 Class A common shares (out of the 222,939,072 Class A common shares outstanding as at March 20, 2026), representing approximately 10% of the Corporation’s public float of 209,600,883 Class A common shares as at March 20, 2026, by way of normal course purchases effected through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. Daily purchases on the TSX will be limited to a maximum of 193,502 Class A common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the six months ended February 28, 2026 (being 774,009 Class A common shares), except where purchases are made in accordance with the “block purchase exception” of the TSX rules. All Class A common shares purchased by the Corporation under the NCIB will be cancelled.

In deciding to establish the NCIB, the Corporation believes that the market price of the Class A common shares may not, from time to time, fully reflect their underlying value and accordingly the purchase of the Class A common shares would be in the best interests of the Corporation. The Corporation maintains a strong cash position, and the Board of Directors of D-BOX believes that the repurchase of shares for cancellation is an attractive and effective use of available capital to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Purchases will be made by the Corporation in accordance with the requirements of the TSX and the price which the Corporation will pay for any such Class A common shares will be the market price of any such Class A common shares at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Class A common shares which may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the management of the Corporation, subject to applicable securities laws and TSX rules. The Corporation may elect to suspend or discontinue repurchases of Class A common shares at any time, in accordance with applicable laws. There can be no assurances that any such purchases of Class A common shares under the NCIB will be completed.

The Corporation will enter into an Automatic Securities Purchase Plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker to facilitate purchases of its Class A common shares during periods when the Corporation would ordinarily be restricted from purchasing its securities due to regulatory restrictions or under its insider trading policies. The ASPP will constitute an “automatic plan” for purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and has been pre-cleared by the TSX.

The Corporation has not purchased any of its securities under a normal course issuer bid within the past 12 months.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit https://www.d-box.com/.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Reid

Chief Financial Officer

D-BOX Technologies Inc.

dreid@d-box.com

D-BOX Media Relations

media@d-box.com

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook, and financial performance and condition of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking information also includes the Corporation’s intention to conduct an NCIB; the timing, methods and quantity of any purchases under the NCIB; the Corporation’s intention to enter into an ASPP; the Corporation’s anticipated funding for the NCIB and the availability of cash for repurchases; and the expected benefits of the NCIB. In this document, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including but not limited to the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook and financial performance and condition of the Corporation.

Forward-looking information is provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about Management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Corporation’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking information for any other purpose.

Forward-looking information provided in this document is based on information available at the date hereof and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control.

The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions; changes in the Corporation's business, operating, or financial performance; the availability of cash to fund the NCIB; the Corporation’s ability to execute its NCIB strategy, including through the ASPP and the ongoing ability of the ASPP to function as intended; the receipt of necessary approvals from the TSX; and general economic and political conditions. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information are discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Corporation does not intend nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, circumstances or otherwise.

The Corporation cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could have an impact on it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Corporation or that the Corporation currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on the Corporation’s business, financial condition or results of operations.